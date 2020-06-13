Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / World Of Dance Studios Hires Robert Alexander of 360Wise to Launch Community Leadership Program

World Of Dance Studios Hires Robert Alexander of 360Wise to Launch Community Leadership Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Free leadership program will reinforce World of Dance Studios’ commitment to building the community inside and outside of the dance studio

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World of Dance Studios announced it has hired Robert Alexander, founder and CEO of 360WiseMedia, to launch WOD’s new community leadership program. The free program is focused on inspiring a higher level of leadership and engagement within the dance community, as well as the local and global communities that dance touches.

Matthew Everitt, World of Dance Studios CEO and Executive Producer, commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with Robert to launch this program. It’s something we had in the works months before the pandemic hit. We recognize that World of Dance has a powerful platform and feel that now more than ever, we’ve got an opportunity to help both current and aspiring community leaders make the world a better place.”

“It’s an honor to work with the strongest stand-alone brand in the business of dance,” said Alexander, who, in addition to being founder and CEO of 360WiSE Media, also is President and CEO of the Miami chapter of The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), one of the first Civil Rights organizations created with Nobel Peace Prize and Civil Rights champion Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I have always lived by the slogan, ‘All Colors, All Cultures, All Creeds,’” added Alexander. “The World of Dance brand has always represented the diversity that every business model needs and I’m excited about the opportunities we’ll be sharing with the community in the days ahead.”

About World of Dance

World of Dance is the most respected, preeminent dance brand on the planet. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing the #1 Network TV show on NBC with superstar judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, a #1 YouTube network, Online Magazine, two live global tours, and our recently announced new dance fitness program, U-Jam. worldofdance.com

Media Contact:

Karsha Chang
Karsha Chang Public Relations
Mobile: 714.296.9978 / [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.