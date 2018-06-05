World of Dance Welcomes Ccilu Footwear’s Return as Official Sponsor for 2018-2019 Championship Series Tours

Brand expands its reach in U.S. and abroad

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ccilu Footwear has renewed its commitment to the dance community by signing on as an official sponsor of the World of Dance Championship Series, serving as the Presenting Sponsor for the tour’s 2018 and 2019 Winner’s Circle. While last year’s sponsorship was limited to the U.S., Ccilu is now the global sponsor of the Winners Circle, covering dance lifestyle events in more than 25 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The announcement was made in a joint statement from World of Dance (WOD) and Ccilu’s North American subsidiary, Ccilu USA.

The renewal comes as Ccilu prepares to announce the winner in its “Liberate Yourself & Dance!” competition, a dance contest awarding a grand prize comprised of a cash reward and a trip for two to Los Angeles to appear in a Ccilu music video.

“We are thrilled to have Ccilu back as a sponsor,” said World of Dance CEO Matthew Everitt. “It’s a real testament to the success of last year’s partnership that not only is this innovative footwear brand back, but that we’re expanding our activations to help them reach an even bigger global audience via World of Dance’s loyal and engaged fan base.”

“To share our culture with the World of Dance community for two additional seasons is a distinct privilege,” said Ccilu Founder/CEO Wilson Hsu. “Our motto is ‘liberate yourself,’ and WOD’s spirit of self-expression, inclusion, joy and music make for a perfect fit.”

Since its launch in 2011, Ccilu (which means “liberate” in Japanese) has won numerous honors for its lighter-than-air blend of style and technology. The brand is constantly innovating, and Hsu values the opportunity to share Ccilu’s SS18 and FW18 collection with attendees at its booth during WOD’s live tour events. “When I saw the reaction to our styles at this year’s Coachella (where the brand held an activation during Weekend 1), it was clear young people were learning to say, ‘CHEE-loo.’”

The second season of “World of Dance” premiered on NBC on May 31st as the number one show in the18-49 demo and total viewers, and the #2 summer show overall on broadcast television in both categories behind only “America’s Got Talent.” This followed a successful first season as the most-watched new summer alternative series in 10 years. The show has already been renewed for a third season.

About World of Dance

World of Dance is the world’s largest dance entertainment enterprise. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing a #1 TV show on NBC with Jennifer Lopez, a #1 YouTube network, and two live worldwide tours. The World of Dance Championship Series attracts YouTube stars, industry icons, and tens of thousands of fans to events in more than 30 countries, spanning the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia. The inspiring performance videos captured from these events have driven more than one billion views online. No language barriers. No animosity. Just pure, awe-inspiring movement.