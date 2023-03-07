NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market intelligence firm, has published a new report on the global polyurethane (PU) market. The report provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts of the market up to 2030, including size, trends, and insights. The report is now available on the IndexBox website, and trial access to market data is also available on the platform https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-polyurethanes-in-primary-forms-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global PU market is expected to continue its growth trend, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PU in various applications, including construction, automotive , and packaging, is one of the key drivers of this growth. However, the market also faces several challenges, including fluctuating prices of raw materials, strict regulations, and environmental concerns.

Factors affecting demand include the rise in population and urbanization, which lead to increased demand for housing and infrastructure, and the growing demand for lightweight and durable materials in the automotive industry.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they are accepting the market. Among these industries, the construction sector is the largest consumer of PU, followed by the automotive and packaging industries. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for PU, followed by North America and Europe .

The report also includes key statistics, such as market share, production, consumption, and trade. Additionally, it highlights the top five largest manufacturers in the industry, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, commented on the report, saying, “We are pleased to present our latest report on the global polyurethane market, which provides valuable insights into the current state and future prospects of the market. Our report offers a detailed analysis of the industry’s growth drivers, challenges, and major consuming industries. We hope that this report will help companies and investors make informed decisions and seize opportunities in the market.”

For more information or to access the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-polyurethanes-in-primary-forms-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Polyurethane, PU market, global market, market analysis, market forecast, IndexBox, construction industry, automotive industry, packaging industry, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io