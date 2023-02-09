The Film Follows DC’s Rajah Caruth, a Rising NASCAR Star

Washington DC, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GATHER by Events DC’s new original documentary film OUTSIDE LINE will make its world premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival in Los Angeles, California on Friday, February 10. The film will continue to screen at major film festivals across the United States.

“Events DC has been a principal sponsor of Washington, DC native Rajah Caruth for the past three years, charting his successful path as a young NASCAR driver. Our support of Rajah and his athleticism, not only serves to inspire and encourage District residents to explore new possibilities, but also showcases Washington, DC, a city known for being vibrant and inclusive, as a world-class destination,” said Angie M. Gates, president and CEO of Events DC. “Rajah has shown himself to be a natural leader in NASCAR and has paved new roads in this sport by attracting a diverse demographic of racing enthusiasts and inspiring young kids along the way who can see themselves reflected in Rajah.”

OUTSIDE LINE tells the story of Rajah Caruth, a Washington, DC native who has forged a path as a rising star in NASCAR, one of only five Black drivers in the sport and among the very few who got their start with virtual racing. The film follows him as he prepares for a bold new chapter in his racing career.

The Pan-African Film Festival is an Academy Award-qualifying film festival in Los Angeles, California dedicated to showcasing a broad array of Black creative work from around the world. As one of the largest Black film and arts festivals and Black History Month activations in the United States, PAFF brings filmmakers, artists and craftspeople from over 40 countries and six continents to Los Angeles annually, to showcase their pivotal work and talent.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com

GATHER is the destination to discover live events in DC via award-winning nonfiction video content. By sharing the stories behind iconic DC events, we aim to connect audiences to DC’ s best experiences, year-round. GATHER earned three Capital Emmy® nominations and one win in 2021, as well as a number of Telly awards.

