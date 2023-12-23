NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DOOGEE, at the forefront of innovation in rugged and smart devices, proudly presents its latest breakthrough – DOOGEE S41 Series (S41 Max & S41 Plus). Packed with these incredible models, S41 Max, and S41 Plus, DOOGEE S41 Series guarantees top-notch performance, making it a trustworthy choice for any application scenario. These exceptional devices are set to redefine outdoor photography and deliver unparalleled performance, even in the harshest conditions. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary mobile technology journey!

DOOGEE S41 Max: Experience Limitless Adventure

With vibrant green, volcano orange, and classic black options, DOOGEE S41 Max lets you make a style statement. Moreover, their ultra-lightweight design, weighing just 262g, ensures a comfortable grip, making one-handed operation a breeze. Equipped with a powerful octa-core processor, it boasts up to 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB).

Experience the latest Android 13 updates with S41 Max and enjoy improved features, enhanced security, and an intuitive user interface. Immerse in a visual feast with the compact 5.5″ IPS HD+ display, offering vibrant colors and sharp details. S41 Max is designed to endure challenging environments, certified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H.

Indulge in high-quality sound performance and plug in your 3.5mm headphone for an immersive audio experience. With the massive 6300mAh battery of S41 Max, keep going all day long without worrying about running out of power. Equipped with a powerful SONY® 13MP AI main camera, allow the S41 Max to capture breathtaking photos. Explore multiple photography features, including underwater camera capabilities, and achieve picture-perfect selfies with the 8MP front camera.

Unlock the device effortlessly with the Face Unlock feature and feel confident in travels with the accurate navigation system encompassing GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, and AGPS. Navigating has never been easier! Benefit from dual SIM card capability and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless browsing and connectivity. The S41 Max supports Google Pay, ensuring quick and convenient contactless payments. Say goodbye to fumbling for the wallet! Customize the device experience with the dedicated custom button on the S41 Max.

DOOGEE S41 Plus: Portable Companion for All Adventures

Different from S41 Max, DOOGEE S41 Plus features up to 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB). Both of them are built to provide a smooth and efficient user experience, no matter the demands.

Express your style with vibrant colors and enjoy the ultra-lightweight design of the S41 Plus, perfect for one-handed operation at just 262g! Experience the latest Android 13 updates with enhanced features, improved security, and a user-friendly interface on the compact 5.5″ IPS HD+ display. The S41 Plus is built to withstand challenging environments with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

Indulge in high-quality sound with immersive 3.5mm headphones and rely on the massive 6300mAh battery of the S41 Plus to keep you going all day long. Capture breathtaking photos with the powerful SONY® 13MP AI main camera, including underwater capabilities and stunning selfies with the 8MP front camera.

Effortlessly unlock your device with Face Unlock and navigate confidently with GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, and AGPS. Enjoy dual SIM card capability, seamless browsing with dual-band Wi-Fi, and the convenience of Google Pay for contactless payments. Customize your device with the dedicated custom button and make it truly yours. The possibilities are endless!

DOOGEE S41 Series seamlessly combine robust performance, striking design, and a myriad of advanced features to enhance your smartphone experience. Simply find the perfect device, with the only difference lying in their RAM and ROM configurations. Whether seeking cutting-edge technology or durability, these devices have it all. Embrace the future of mobile technology with DOOGEE today!

DOOGEE S41 Series are now available for purchase on leading platforms such as AliExpress, DoogeeMall, and Amazon. For more details about the products or to explore exclusive discounts, please visit our official website at [ https://doogeemall.com ] or connect with us on Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok. Join us as we celebrate the pinnacle of rugged phone technology with the DOOGEE S41 Series!

