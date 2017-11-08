Breaking News
World RNAi Technologies, Markets and Companies Research 2016-2026

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 26 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “RNAi – Technologies, Markets and Companies” report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Various RNAi technologies are described, along with design and methods of manufacture of siRNA reagents. These include chemical synthesis by in vitro transcription and use of plasmid or viral vectors. Other approaches to RNAi include DNA-directed RNAi (ddRNAi) that is used to produce dsRNA inside the cell, which is cleaved into siRNA by the action of Dicer, a specific type of RNAse III. MicroRNAs are derived by processing of short hairpins that can inhibit the mRNAs. Expressed interfering RNA (eiRNA) is used to express dsRNA intracellularly from DNA plasmids.

Delivery of therapeutics to the target tissues is an important consideration. siRNAs can be delivered to cells in culture by electroporation or by transfection using plasmid or viral vectors. In vivo delivery of siRNAs can be carried out by injection into tissues or blood vessels or use of synthetic and viral vectors.

The markets for RNAi are difficult to define as no RNAi-based product is approved yet but several are in clinical trials. The major use of RNAi reagents is in research but it partially overlaps that of drug discovery and therapeutic development. Various markets relevant to RNAi are analyzed from 2016 to 2026. Markets are also analyzed according to technologies and use of siRNAs, miRNAs, etc.

Profiles of 162 companies involved in developing RNAi technologies are presented along with 233 collaborations. They are a mix of companies that supply reagents and technologies (nearly half of all) and companies that use the technologies for drug discovery. Out of these, 33 are developing RNAi-based therapeutics and 36 are involved in microRNAs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Technologies for suppressing gene function

2. RNAi Technologies

3. MicroRNA

4. Methods of delivery in RNAi

5. RNAi in Research

6. RNAi in drug discovery

7. Therapeutic applications of RNAi

8. Safety, regulatory and patent issues

9. Markets for RNAi Technologies

10. Companies involved in RNAi Technologies

11. References

