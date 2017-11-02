World ‘running out of time’ on North Korea, Trump to tell Asia: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump will tell leaders on a five-nation Asia tour that the world is “running out of time” on North Korea’s nuclear crisis and that he will give his strategy to isolate Pyongyang a few months before making adjustments, a top Trump aide said on Thursday.
