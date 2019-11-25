World share markets rally on revived trade hopes; dollar gains

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new highs, as revived hopes the United States and China could soon sign an interim deal to end their prolonged trade war lifted investor sentiment.
