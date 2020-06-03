World stocks jump to 3-month high as recovery hopes outweigh looming risks

Global shares vaulted to a near three-month high on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus and further easing in social restrictions around the world outweighed caution over a host of worries from the coronavirus to growing U.S. civil unrest.
