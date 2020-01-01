World welcomes 2020, but celebrations shadowed by wildfires, protests, Korea tensions

The world celebrated the New Year on Wednesday with fireworks displays from Sydney to London, although celebrations were clouded by deadly wildfires in Australia, protests in Hong Kong and India and new nuclear tensions with North Korea.
