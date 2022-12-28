The Holiday Season #Crownyourself Collection to Support 1,000 Girls With Educational Resources

Aayati Dash Kar Aayati Dash Kar

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Woman Foundation collaborates with mixed media artist-curator Karen Bystedt and Aayati to empower women and girls to lead the change with confidence and courage with the #Crownyourself collection. Aayati, a 10-year-old artist, who collaborated with award-winning artist-curator Karen Bystedt, launched a limited edition collection of streetwear to empower and become authentic versions of themselves.

According to UNICEF, 129 million girls are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary school age. Therefore, World Woman Foundation is committed to investing in girls’ education and transforming communities, countries, and the world. Girls’ education strengthens economies and reduces inequality, and the #Crownyourself collection will help girls acquire education, earn higher incomes, and build the confidence to lead like a woman.

The proceeds from the #Crownyourself collection will provide tech support and educational funding to 1,000 girls in the United States. The collaboration has an ambitious plan to accelerate women’s leadership in a bold new way about dignity, choice, and equality by providing education for girls in Afghanistan, Iran, and India.

“We are so excited about our partnership with Karen Bystedt and Aayati to drive global awareness of women’s and girls’ critical issues using the power of fashion and creativity. The holiday season is the perfect time to buy gifts that can bring valuable resources to girls worldwide. And the #Crownyourself collection delivers on the promise proceeds from the collection to empower and educate the next generation of girls in a bold new way,” says Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation

“I created #Crownyourself as part of my #queendom campaign to empower women and young girls to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin,” says Karen

Aayati says, “I am honored to collaborate with World Woman Foundation and Karen to use my art for the #Crownyourself movement to encourage girls to follow their dreams.”

You can shop the collection here and make a difference in a girl’s life. Learn more about Karen Bystedt here and Aayati here.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Ecike

Director

stephanie.ecike@worldwomanfoundation.com

(510) 990-4275

Related Images

Image 1: Aayati Dash Kar

Celebrity Artist Karen Bystedt and Aayati Dash Kar, 10-Year-Old Artist Aayati

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment