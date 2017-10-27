Breaking News
Home / Top News / WORLDLINE SA : Worldline announces the completion of the acquisition of the Indian payment service provider MRL Posnet

WORLDLINE SA : Worldline announces the completion of the acquisition of the Indian payment service provider MRL Posnet

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Worldline announces the completion of the acquisition of the Indian payment service provider MRL Posnet

Bezons, October 27th , 2017 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, today announces the completion of the agreement to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of MRL Posnet, for a consideration up to c.  6.5 billion Indian rupees (approximately € 84 million), representing a transaction multiple based on the 2017 estimated OMDA a bit below Worldline’s current trading OMDA multiple. The transaction is financed by the available cash of Worldline.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Chennai, India, MRL Posnet employs approximately 140 highly skilled engineers in Payment in India. Operating an innovative and state-of-the-art terminal management platform, enabling very cost efficient deployment and management of new terminals, MRL Posnet currently processes payment transactions on behalf of 18 Indian banks, through the management of c.100,000 payment terminals.

Presenting a very strong growth track record since incorporation and an OMDA rate above Worldline’s OMDA rate, the transaction is expected to be immediately margin accretive, before synergies.

MRL Posnet will be consolidated in the Merchant Services division of Worldline from November 1st, 2017. The additional contribution from MRL Posnet during Q4 2017 is expected as follows:

  • Contribution to Worldline’s revenue: above +€ 2 million
  • Marginally accretive to Worldline’s OMDA rate
 
   

Contacts

Worldline Investors Contact
David Pierre-Kahn
Email: [email protected]

Worldline Communication Contact
Sandrine van der Ghinst
Email: [email protected]

Worldline Press Contact
Teamfluence : Tiphaine Hecketsweiler
Email: [email protected]

 
   

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & e-Transactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of more than € 1.5 billion on a yearly basis. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

 
   

Follow us

             

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9141c944-9502-4326-bd8b-614828f295bc

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.