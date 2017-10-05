World’s First Live Streaming Yoga Studio Expanding With Investors

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — My Joy Yoga, the world’s first live streaming yoga studio, began a Crowdfunding campaign through WeFunder earlier last week. The company has already raised over $12,000 in its first week, one-fourth of their first tier $50,000 goal. The funds raised will be used to expand the team, further develop the app, and to launch the product internationally.

“We’re so excited to give others a chance to be a part of this expanding project in a fast-growing market,” said Christopher Mulgrew, founder of My Joy Yoga. “Yoga should be an integral part of everyone’s life and we are wanting to make it as accessible as possible to everyone, in any part of the world.”

My Joy Yoga was founded in 2013 to increase the accessibility of yoga to everyone. My Joy Yoga allows anyone from the busy entrepreneur, to stay-at-home moms, to college kids on a tight budget to take real yoga classes in an accessible, affordable way. My Joy Yoga is the only Live Yoga studio offering a full schedule of live yoga classes.

“No one else is offering what they are. The live classes are so amazing because you are forced to be on time, you take real classes with real people, and the classes never get boring. You never know what to expect. It’s the second best thing to actually being in a yoga studio,” commented Maggie Flecknoe, CW-38 morning anchor and My Joy Yoga ambassador. “It’s a great fit with my busy schedule, because I get to be part of the studio, without actually having to step into the studio.”

Potential investors can invest a minimum of $100 through the Regulation Crowdfunding site which allows anyone to make equity investments in small businesses and start-ups. To get started visit wefunder.com/my.joy.yoga and register.

About My Joy Yoga

Born out of a Houston-based yoga studio founded in 2003, My Joy Yoga is a live-streaming yoga and wellness app that changes the game for engaging with online content in that arena. My Joy Yoga offers live-stream classes, in real time, without fitness models or yoga stars; it’s real people doing real classes. Classes always have a different flow to keep your mind and body present, and there are a variety of amazing instructors to choose from. My Joy Yoga has something for everyone – experienced or beginner, looking for high intensity or restorative, whether you have 90 minutes or ten. It is your practice joy is trying to fit into – not our practice we are trying to fit you into.

