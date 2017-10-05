Breaking News
Home / Top News / World’s First Live Streaming Yoga Studio Expanding With Investors

World’s First Live Streaming Yoga Studio Expanding With Investors

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — My Joy Yoga, the world’s first live streaming yoga studio, began a Crowdfunding campaign through WeFunder earlier last week. The company has already raised over $12,000 in its first week, one-fourth of their first tier $50,000 goal. The funds raised will be used to expand the team, further develop the app, and to launch the product internationally.

“We’re so excited to give others a chance to be a part of this expanding project in a fast-growing market,” said Christopher Mulgrew, founder of My Joy Yoga. “Yoga should be an integral part of everyone’s life and we are wanting to make it as accessible as possible to everyone, in any part of the world.”

My Joy Yoga was founded in 2013 to increase the accessibility of yoga to everyone. My Joy Yoga allows anyone from the busy entrepreneur, to stay-at-home moms, to college kids on a tight budget to take real yoga classes in an accessible, affordable way. My Joy Yoga is the only Live Yoga studio offering a full schedule of live yoga classes.

“No one else is offering what they are. The live classes are so amazing because you are forced to be on time, you take real classes with real people, and the classes never get boring. You never know what to expect. It’s the second best thing to actually being in a yoga studio,” commented Maggie Flecknoe, CW-38 morning anchor and My Joy Yoga ambassador. “It’s a great fit with my busy schedule, because I get to be part of the studio, without actually having to step into the studio.”

Potential investors can invest a minimum of $100 through the Regulation Crowdfunding site which allows anyone to make equity investments in small businesses and start-ups. To get started visit wefunder.com/my.joy.yoga and register.

About My Joy Yoga

Born out of a Houston-based yoga studio founded in 2003, My Joy Yoga is a live-streaming yoga and wellness app that changes the game for engaging with online content in that arena. My Joy Yoga offers live-stream classes, in real time, without fitness models or yoga stars; it’s real people doing real classes. Classes always have a different flow to keep your mind and body present, and there are a variety of amazing instructors to choose from. My Joy Yoga has something for everyone – experienced or beginner, looking for high intensity or restorative, whether you have 90 minutes or ten. It is your practice joy is trying to fit into – not our practice we are trying to fit you into.

Contact:
Tamara Pesqueira
My Joy Yoga
C: 832-248-8341
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.