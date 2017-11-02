World’s Most Widely Certified Hazardous Area Tablet Expands Market in Middle East

Aegex Technologies to Sign New Distributors, Announce 50th Country Certification at ADIPEC 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegex Technologies LLC, manufacturer of the world’s most widely-certified intrinsically safe Zone 1 Windows tablet for oil & gas, plans to announce its 50th country certification during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), Nov. 13-16, 2017, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Aegex is seeking partners in the Middle East and will sign new resellers and distributors during the event.

Aegex is exhibiting at Stand 11328 Hall 11 in the Holland Pavilion lounge at ADIPEC and requests interested potential resellers and distributors to visit the stand to inquire about partnership. Aegex products will also be exhibited at the Microsoft Stand 13070 and the OSIsoft Stand 13050. Aegex has a network of distribution partners worldwide but is especially seeking partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East region.

Aegex is the manufacturer of the first globally certified intrinsically safe Windows 10 tablet for Zone 1/Division 1 hazardous areas. The aegex10 IS Tablet is used for real-time data and communications in oil & gas, chemical, and other hazardous industries where only specially designed “intrinsically safe” equipment that will not cause an explosion is permitted. The aegex10 holds certifications for IECEx/ATEX Zone 1, CSA 22.2, and UL Class I, II, III Division 1.

The aegex10 is currently certified for use in 49 countries, and a 50th certification is expected by year end, making the Windows 10 tablet the most-certified Zone 1/Division 1 tablet in the world.

The world’s lightest-weight, most cost-effective, Zone 1 Windows tablet, the aegex10 is the basis for an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) for hazardous locations, as users can manage real-time data from within the most hazardous zones of their operations. Such cloud-based connectivity improves safety, efficiency and compliance and lowers risk, resulting in decreased downtime and optimized operations.

Aegex has been invited to display its solution in the Dutch Association of Oil & Gas Suppliers (IRO)’s lounge of the Holland + You pavilion during the annual ADIPEC exhibition and conference that draws some 100,000 attendees and features more than 2,000 exhibiting companies serving the oil & gas industry.

About Aegex Technologies, LLC

Aegex Technologies provides intrinsically safe mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for hazardous locations in oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, public safety and other industries with potentially explosive environments. Aegex’s unified mobile platform enables enterprises to customize our Windows 10 intrinsically safe 10.1-inch tablets with enterprise-class software and industry-specific applications to manage data in real time from the most hazardous zones of their operations.

Aegex’s world headquarters is in Atlanta, Ga., USA. It also has European headquarters in Rotterdam, The Netherlands; engineering and production facilities in Hungary; and sales offices in Southampton, United Kingdom, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

