An activist who calls himself the “world’s sexiest albino” is on trial this week after allegedly conning nearly $500,000 from donors through a reportedly phony Black Lives Matter charitable group he established.

The FBI arrested Sir Maejor Page, 35, back in 2020 after a complaint detailed how he fraudulently utilized a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization “by way of misrepresentations and by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader.”

Page, who is als

[Read Full story at source]