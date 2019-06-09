World’s top economies lay out principles on debt sustainability at G20 meet

Finance leaders from the world’s top economies on Sunday adopted new principles to ensure countries that lend and borrow for infrastructure spending do so in a sustainable manner, a move seen as addressing concerns that China’s lending practices have saddled some emerging nations with huge debt.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ECB’s policy message well understood by market: Visco - June 9, 2019
- UK PM candidate Gove open to short Brexit delay if deal is close - June 9, 2019
- BOJ Kuroda: G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks - June 9, 2019