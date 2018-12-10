Worldwide Camping Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook Through 2018-2023 – Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Camping Equipment Market – Segmented by Product Type (Camping Furniture, Camping Backpacks and Accessories), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online Retail Stores), End-user and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global camping equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 4.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Rising participation in outdoor recreational activities, changing lifestyle, and growth in the number of clubs and associations supporting camping with the rise in recreational expenditure are some of the major factors driving the sales of camping equipment globally.

Moreover, rise in early retirement and aging population is expected to boost the growth of outdoor recreational activities. In addition, innovation and new product developments will encourage the consumers to replace the old camping equipment with the new ones.

Rise in use of recreational vehicles, change in weather patterns, and easy availability of counterfeit products are restraining the growth of global camping equipment market.

Surge in Innovative Camping Equipment to Drive the Market

Manufacturers of camping equipment are more focused on developing new and innovative products to fulfil the changing needs and demands of consumers by incorporating and developing advanced technologies. Vendors are introducing camping equipment that ensure higher safety and comfort level in terms of size, weight, and quality of the material.

Moreover, vendors have started developing the type of insulation used in tents, which, in order to protect the consumers from extreme climatic condition. In addition, with the rising awareness about environment preservation, demand for eco-friendly camping equipment is on rise. Thus, vendors are introducing eco-friendly equipment in order to differentiate and expand their product line.

For instance, Big Agnes introduced The Salt Creek 2. It is a multi-season backpacking tent made with 100% recycles polyester fabric, hardware, mesh materials, zippers and it uses dye-free color. Such innovation in camping equipment will increase the sales of camping equipment during the forecast period.

Rise in Online Sales of Camping Equipment

Specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for the sales of camping equipment as numerous brands and camping equipment variants are available; further giving large set of choices to the users. In the past years, online spending by consumers have rose significantly.

The growth opportunity for camping equipment through online channel have forced online vendors to improve purchase processes in terms of security and reliability, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for these products. Some of the policies that encourage consumers to purchase online includes secured transactions, cash on delivery options, convenient return policies, integrated and centralized customer service.

Most vendors are adopting online retail strategies to reduce cost and increase their profit margins. Vendors such as Johnson Outdoors, Newell Brands, Granite Gear, Nemo Equipment, Oase Outdoors have strong presence in offline retail stores as well as online retail stores.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth

In 2017, the Europe accounted for the largest share of the global camping equipment market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global camping equipment market. China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India are the top contributing countries in the region.

Some of the popular camping places in the region are Qomolangma, Soul Mountatin, The Labagoumen Virgin Forest Park, Baliwoso camp, Mount Rinjani, Mount Pulag and Akha Campsite.

Factors such as increasing number of adventure clubs and associations, rise in discretionary spending, and increasing consumer interests on outdoor activities are likely to boost the demand for camping equipment market in the region.

However, changing weather condition and the thriving counterfeit products market in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, have been affecting the camping equipment market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global camping equipment market is highly fragmented market and comprises of numerous local and international competitors. There is an intense competition between the key vendors, leading to the introduction of many innovative camping equipment in the market employing developed technologies.

Developments in the Market

March 2018 – The Coleman Company’s FASTPITCH SHELTER XL received Camping Magazine Awards 2018 for the best camping innovations.

March 2018 – NEMO Equipment launched new website in order to attract more visitors and to make their purchase process simpler.

