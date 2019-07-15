Worldwide Car Rental Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 124.56 Billion by 2022

According to the report, the global car rental market was valued at approximately USD 58.26 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 124.56 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 13.55% between 2017 and 2022.

New York, NY, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Car Rental Market by Car Type (Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUV Cars and MUV Cars) for Local Usage, Airport Transport, Outstation, and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016–2022”.

Car rental is a service which provides car and automobiles on rent for short periods of time. This time period generally ranges from few hours to weeks. Car rental service is primarily located near airports, tourist places or city etc. There are many conditions on car rental service which may vary by specific country. The majority of car rental companies use a credit card to take additional fees or deposit amount before giving car on rent. Some companies request to carry identity documents while hiring car on rent.

The car rental market is primarily driven by rising tourism industry. Healthy economic growth and rising disposable income in developing countries are expected to propel the market growth during the year to come. Furthermore, high demand of the internet and smart technology helps to drive this market at the fast pace. However, some restraints like the rise in crude oil prices and lack of proper marketing may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, use of the green vehicle is the most cost-effective way to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions is likely to open up new opportunities in evolving consumer preference.

In terms of car type, global car rental market is segmented intoMUV cars, SUV cars, economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars. Economy cars dominated the car rental market and accounted for significant share of the market. Economy cars are expected have a faster growth in the future due to the emergence of new companies in the market.

Based on end-users, the car rental market has been segmented into local usage, airport transport, outstation and others. Car rental for airport transport was leading end-user segment in car rental market and accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Growing demand for car rental due to green initiatives was taken by Government and increasing awareness about pollution is expected to drive the car rental market over the forecast period. One of the leading vendors in car rental market i.e. ‘Hertz’ New Zealand offers its customers a carbon calculator to allow potential renters to determine their carbon footprint for various car models.

North America was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2016. North America and Europe together recognized over 47.80% market share in 2016. The affordability of car hiring or car on rent and its awareness among users is expected to drive this regional car rental industry in the coming years. Car rental market in Europe is expected to have significant growth during the years to come owing to the presence of well-known car service providers like Sixt Rent-A-Car, Europcar in region.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regional markets for car rental within the forecast period due to the increasing population coupled with transportation issues in the region. Car rental service is very useful in Asian countries like India, Australia, Cambodia, Japan, China etc. There are many islands in Indonesia region which are the most attractive tourist destination. This helps to grow the car rental market in Asia Pacific. Eco Rent A Car, Carzonrent , Al-Futtaim Group are some leading car rental service providers in Asia Pacific.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa are likely to have moderate growth for car rental market during the estimated five years. Increasing disposable income coupled with increasing demand for transportation is expected of fuel the car rental market within the forecast period.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Avis Budget Group, Inc, Sixt Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Al-Futtaim Group, Europcar, Localiza Rent A Car, Carzonrent, and Eco Rent A Car. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business and recent developments of the company.

This report segments the global car rental market as follows:

Car Rental Market: Car Type Segment Analysis

Luxury cars

Executive cars

Economy cars

SUV cars

MUV cars

Car Rental Market: End-users Segment Analysis

Local usage

Airport transport

Outstation

Others (Including self-drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

Car Rental Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

