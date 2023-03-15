Fact. MR’s latest report on Cold Storage Construction Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Cold Storage Construction Market.

Rockville , March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cold storage construction market is valued at US$ 13.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to jump to US$ 49.6 billion by the end of 2033.

A building or facility designed to preserve particular climatic conditions to safeguard products that are sensitive to temperature is known as a cold storage warehouse. Cold storage facilities play an important role in food & beverages, medical, and chemical industries to store and maintain products at a certain temperature to avoid them from decomposing.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Market Size Projection (2032) US$ 49.6 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 14 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

The most effective location for processing perishable goods in bulk, which is situated between production and sales, especially fruits and vegetables, is cold storage. To keep such goods in a fresh state, different gases are regulated, and the storage system’s temperature and humidity are kept at a specific level.

Demand for frozen and processed food products is increasing rapidly across the globe, which is subsequently boosting demand for cold storage facilities. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and rapid advancements in the drug manufacturing sector is driving sales of cold storage technologies. The increasing trend of personalized medicines especially for chronic disease patients is boosting sales growth. Medical research institutes and hospitals highly need cold storage technologies to preserve medicines such as vaccines and others.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of cold storage construction materials are expected to increase at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

The use of cold storage technologies in production stores is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15%.

China’s cold storage construction market is set to evolve at a CAGR of 17%.

“Rapidly increasing worldwide trade of perishable goods is one of the major factors driving the market for cold storage construction,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report are:-

Americold

Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.

Darwin Chambers Company

A M King

Burris Logistics

Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Astron Buildings S.A.

American Barcode and RFID Incorporated

Allied Steel Buildings, Inc.

Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.

Reasons why Demand for Cold Storage Construction Materials Gaining Traction?

Expanding Worldwide Exchange of Short-lived Products

Quickly Creating Frozen Food Area across Districts

High Cool Stockpiling Development Establishments in Clinical Foundations

Competitive Analysis

To gain more profits and increase their market position, leading cold storage construction companies are adopting several organic and inorganic marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

A deal to acquire Preferred Freezer Services, a global network of cutting-edge, temperature-controlled warehouses, was announced in February 2019 by Lineage Logistics, a dependable and creative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. This move by the company is expected to improve its market position.

Key Segments of Cold Storage Construction Industry Research

By Type : Production Stores Bulk Stores Ports

By Warehouse : Private & Semi-private Warehouses Public Warehouses

By Application : Food & Beverages Pharma & Healthcare Chemicals



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cold storage construction market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (production stores, bulk stores, ports), warehouse (private & semi-private warehouses, public warehouses), and application (food & beverages, pharma & healthcare, chemicals), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

