Integration of Thermal Imaging Cameras and Spotlights in Emergency Drones is Driving the Market Growth

Rockville, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global emergency drone market is estimated at US$ 4,885 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Drones have become essential in critical situations. In addition, connectivity enhances their versatility and capacity to reach the most remote areas and act as an effective problem-solving aid. Drones play an important role in emergency and rescue work. Due to these increasing applications of emergency drones market growth is up surging.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global emergency drone market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% and be valued at US$ 16,729.8 million by 2033

The market witnessed 11.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Under type, rotary wing emergency drone dominated the market and are valued at US$ 2,623.2 million in 2023

North America and Europe dominated the market with 30.1% and 31.4% market share in 2022

By end user, disaster management application is likely to represent 23.1% market share in 2023

Emergency drone sales due to hybrid wing type is expected gain market share of 25.4% in 2023

“The Sales of Emergency Drones Will Increase in South Asia & Oceania Region in the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Many industries, research institutions and start-ups started working on emergency drone due to increasing demand and investment from government regarding use of drones in disaster response management programs.

Asia region houses several key manufacturers in the emergency drones market and shows immense growth opportunities, however increasing stringency in regulations by government will hamper the market growth. Emerging market players must shift their to developing countries such as India, Canada, Germany, and others for maximal returns.

Competitive Landscape

Around the world, the companies and government agencies are working to incorporate UAS technology to improve medical and emergency efforts. Manufacturers are focusing on adopting various marketing strategies like collaboration with first responders, use of connected infrastructure, launch of endorsement programs among others to meet the scope of robust adoption in emergency services.

In May 2023 , RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses, acquired 60% stake in Bengaluru-based drone manufacturing startup Throttle Aerospace Systems.

, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses, acquired 60% stake in Bengaluru-based drone manufacturing startup Throttle Aerospace Systems. In April 2021, US-based drone technology firm AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. acquired an award-winning aerial intelligence solutions company Measure Global Inc. in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately US$45 million.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of emergency drones positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Manufacturers

3D Robotics

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Asteria Aerospace

ATMOS UAV

Autel Robotics

Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Delair SAS

DJI

Draganfly Innovations

General Aeronautics

General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd

Hubblefly Technologies Pvt Ltd

IIO Technologies

Segmentation of Emergency Drones Industry Research

By Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By End Users : Police & Homeland Security Fire Departments Healthcare / EMS Defense Disaster Management Others

By Drone Type : Consumer/Civil Commercial Military

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Emergency Drones Market Report

What is the projected value of the Emergency Drones Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Emergency Drones Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Emergency Drones Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Emergency Drones Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Emergency Drones Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Emergency Drones Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global emergency drone market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of offering (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing), by end user(police & homeland security, fire departments, healthcare / EMS, defence, disaster management, others), drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military), and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

