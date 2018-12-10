Breaking News
Home / Top News / Worldwide Fire Resistant Fabrics: Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026 – Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations is Augmenting Growth

Worldwide Fire Resistant Fabrics: Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026 – Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations is Augmenting Growth

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Fire Resistant Fabrics – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Tthe Global Fire Resistant Fabrics market accounted for $3.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand from end-use industries, growing demand from the mining industry and rapid industrialization in BRICS nations are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, some of the factors such as high cost of raw materials and huge investment in R&D are hampering the market growth.

Based on Application, Apparel segment is anticipated to held significant market share during predicted period owing to the increasing demand for defense and flame fighting uniforms in numerous industries.

By geography, South America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to increasing industrialization and anxiety towards safety at the place of work.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Inherent Fire-Resistant Fabrics
5.2.1 PI (Polyimide)
5.2.2 Polyamide
5.2.3 Aramid
5.2.4 Modacrylic
5.2.5 PBI (Polybenzimidazole)
5.3 Treated Fire-Resistant Fabrics
5.3.1 Fire-Resistant Nylon 6
5.3.2 Fire-Resistant Polyester
5.3.3 Fire-Resistant Cotton
5.3.4 Fire-Resistant Viscose

6 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Non-Apparel
6.2.1 Household & Industrial
6.2.2 Interior Fabric for Transportation
6.3 Apparel
6.3.1 Protective Clothing

7 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense & Public Safety Services
7.2.1 Firefighting & Law Enforcement
7.2.2 Military
7.3 Transport
7.3.1 Automotive
7.3.3 Marine
7.3.4 Aircraft
7.3.5 Railways
7.4 Industrial
7.4.1 Oil & Gas
7.4.2 Construction & Manufacturing
7.4.3 Other Industrials
7.5 Other End Users

8 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling
10.1 Royal Tencate N.V.
10.2 Kaneka Corporation
10.3 PBI Performance Products Inc.
10.4 E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
10.5 Teijin Ltd.
10.6 Westex By Milliken
10.7 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
10.8 Solvay S.A.
10.9 Huntsman Corporation
10.10 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
10.11 Lenzing AG
10.12 Auburn Manufacturing Inc
10.13 Trevira GmbH
10.14 XM Textiles
10.15 Glen Raven Technical Fabrics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lplkcm/worldwide_fire?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: 
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Textiles, Fire Protection Materials and Devices
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.