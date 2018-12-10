Worldwide Fire Resistant Fabrics: Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026 – Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations is Augmenting Growth

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Fire Resistant Fabrics – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Tthe Global Fire Resistant Fabrics market accounted for $3.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand from end-use industries, growing demand from the mining industry and rapid industrialization in BRICS nations are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, some of the factors such as high cost of raw materials and huge investment in R&D are hampering the market growth.

Based on Application, Apparel segment is anticipated to held significant market share during predicted period owing to the increasing demand for defense and flame fighting uniforms in numerous industries.

By geography, South America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to increasing industrialization and anxiety towards safety at the place of work.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inherent Fire-Resistant Fabrics

5.2.1 PI (Polyimide)

5.2.2 Polyamide

5.2.3 Aramid

5.2.4 Modacrylic

5.2.5 PBI (Polybenzimidazole)

5.3 Treated Fire-Resistant Fabrics

5.3.1 Fire-Resistant Nylon 6

5.3.2 Fire-Resistant Polyester

5.3.3 Fire-Resistant Cotton

5.3.4 Fire-Resistant Viscose

6 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Apparel

6.2.1 Household & Industrial

6.2.2 Interior Fabric for Transportation

6.3 Apparel

6.3.1 Protective Clothing

7 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Defense & Public Safety Services

7.2.1 Firefighting & Law Enforcement

7.2.2 Military

7.3 Transport

7.3.1 Automotive

7.3.3 Marine

7.3.4 Aircraft

7.3.5 Railways

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Oil & Gas

7.4.2 Construction & Manufacturing

7.4.3 Other Industrials

7.5 Other End Users

8 Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Royal Tencate N.V.

10.2 Kaneka Corporation

10.3 PBI Performance Products Inc.

10.4 E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

10.5 Teijin Ltd.

10.6 Westex By Milliken

10.7 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

10.8 Solvay S.A.

10.9 Huntsman Corporation

10.10 Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.11 Lenzing AG

10.12 Auburn Manufacturing Inc

10.13 Trevira GmbH

10.14 XM Textiles

10.15 Glen Raven Technical Fabrics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lplkcm/worldwide_fire?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

