COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal first quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on September 27. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.
|LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
|Date:
|Thursday, September 28, 2023
|Starting Time:
|9:00 a.m. ET
|Conference ID:
|1777337
|Domestic Participants:
|888-330-3567
Contacts:
SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com
MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com
200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com
- Act Now – Sumo Logic, Inc. Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the M&A Firm Before September 26, 2023 to Take Action - September 5, 2023
- Atari Introduces Eye-Catching Limited Edition Cartridge for Outlaw Featuring Cover Art by Butcher Billy - September 5, 2023
- APTIM Partners with Locus Technologies for Environmental Enterprise Software - September 5, 2023