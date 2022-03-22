Worthington Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.4 billion and net earnings of $56.3 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended February 28, 2022. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $759.1 million and net earnings of $67.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below.

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings $ 56.3 $ 1.11 $ 67.6 $ 1.27 Impairment and restructuring charges 1.1 0.02 8.4 0.16 Gain on investment in Nikola, net of incremental expenses – – (3.7 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 57.5 $ 1.13 $ 72.3 $ 1.36

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Net sales $ 1,378.2 $ 759.1 $ 3,721.9 $ 2,193.1 Operating income 37.6 49.8 263.9 57.0 Equity income 47.5 31.7 160.6 80.9 Net earnings 56.3 67.6 299.1 610.2 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.11 $ 1.27 $ 5.83 $ 11.28

“We delivered solid earnings in the quarter,” said Andy Rose, President and CEO. “Steel Processing faced headwinds due to continued steel pricing volatility and choppy but improving automotive demand. Building Products improved across the board with increased contributions from ClarkDietrich and our wholly owned businesses, while Consumer Products benefitted from robust demand and improved margins.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $1.4 billion compared to $759.1 million, an increase of $619.1 million, or 82%, over the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher average selling prices across all of our businesses and contributions from the acquisitions of Tempel Steel Company (“Tempel”) and Shiloh Industries’ U.S. BlankLight® business in the current fiscal year.

Gross margin decreased $21.0 million from the prior year quarter to $143.1 million, as improvements in both the Consumer and Building Products businesses were more than offset by the $56.0 million unfavorable variance caused by inventory holding gains in the prior year quarter versus inventory holding losses in the current quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter was $37.6 million, a decrease of $12.2 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding impairment, restructuring, and the Nikola-related expense adjustment from both periods, adjusted operating income was down $37.0 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense, which was up $16.0 million primarily due to the impact of acquisitions.

Interest expense was $8.1 million in the current quarter, up $0.5 million from the prior year quarter due to the impact of higher average debt levels resulting from borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased $15.8 million over the prior year quarter to $47.5 million, due to higher contributions from ClarkDietrich, where results benefited from significantly higher average selling prices. The Company received cash distributions of $28.9 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the current quarter.

Income tax expense was $18.7 million in the current quarter compared to $4.5 million in the prior year quarter. The change was driven by the impact of a $19.7 million discrete tax benefit realized in connection with the sale of the oil and gas equipment business in the prior year quarter and lower core pre-tax earnings in the current quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflected an estimated annual effective rate of 23.2% compared to 20.1% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was $812.9 million, up $102.4 from May 31, 2021, due to borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility to fund the Tempel acquisition. The Company had $44.3 million of cash at quarter end, a decrease of $596.0 million from May 31, 2021, primarily due to acquisitions and an increase in working capital associated with higher average steel prices.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $1.1 billion, up $548.1 million over the comparable prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was driven by higher average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, the impact of acquisitions completed in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT was down $54.7 million from the prior year quarter to $7.1 million due to inventory holding losses, estimated to be $24.9 million, in the current quarter compared to inventory holding gains of $31.1 million in the prior year quarter. Current quarter inventory holding losses included a pre-tax charge of $15.7 million to write inventory down to net realizable value. Equity earnings at Serviacero of $4.7 million were up slightly over the prior year quarter on improved spreads. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 51% to 49% in the current quarter, compared to 48% to 52% in the prior year quarter.

Consumer Products’ net sales totaled $161.7 million, up 41%, or $46.6 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due to higher average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, higher volume. Adjusted EBIT was up $12.1 million over the prior year quarter to $26.7 million on the combined impact of higher average selling prices and higher volume, which were partially offset by higher wages.

Building Products’ net sales totaled $132.9 million, up 38%, or $36.6 million, from the comparable prior year quarter on higher average selling prices. Adjusted EBIT of $49.6 million was $22.3 million more than the prior year quarter, due to higher equity earnings at ClarkDietrich, up $15.5 million, and an increase in operating income, up $7.9 million, on the favorable impact of higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher wages and freight costs.

Sustainable Energy Solutions’ net sales totaled $31.0 million, down 3%, or $1.1 million, from the comparable prior year quarter on lower volume, associated with the May 31, 2021 divestiture of the Liquified Petroleum Gas business in Poland. Adjusted EBIT was a loss of $2.8 million, compared to a profit of $0.1 million in the prior year quarter, on the combined impact of higher production costs and unfavorable mix. Both volume and mix in the current quarter were negatively impacted by the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage. This business continues to evolve as it transitions to serve the global hydrogen ecosystem and adjacent sustainable energies.

Recent Developments

On Dec. 1, 2021, the Company’s Steel Processing segment completed the acquisition of Tempel for approximately $272.5 million, plus the assumption of certain long-term liabilities. Tempel is a global leader in the electrical steel market, which supplies steel laminations to the manufacturers of transformers, electric motors and electric vehicle motors, employing approximately 1,500 people across five manufacturing facilities located in Chicago, Canada, China, India, and Mexico.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 of its common shares for $54.2 million, at an average purchase price of $54.26.

On March 22, 2022, Worthington’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

Outlook

“While steel price volatility is expected to remain a headwind for the company, overall, our businesses are performing well, and underlying end market demand remains healthy,” Rose said. “I am not surprised, but continue to be humbled and grateful for the way our teams are performing in today’s dynamic and challenging environment. We remain focused on delivering value added solutions to our customers and investing in innovative products that will benefit all of our stakeholders.”

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,378,235 $ 759,109 $ 3,721,914 $ 2,193,110 Cost of goods sold 1,235,107 595,011 3,174,821 1,780,180 Gross margin 143,128 164,098 547,093 412,930 Selling, general and administrative expense 102,945 86,895 294,926 251,220 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 – 3,076 13,739 Restructuring and other (income) expense, net (504 ) 28,212 (14,782 ) 37,656 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains – (781 ) – 53,300 Operating income 37,611 49,772 263,873 57,015 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 393 539 2,063 1,366 Interest expense (8,140 ) (7,558 ) (23,170 ) (22,696 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 47,466 31,674 160,600 80,939 Gains on investment in Nikola – 2,740 – 655,102 Earnings before income taxes 77,330 77,167 403,366 771,726 Income tax expense 18,683 4,485 90,059 148,818 Net earnings 58,647 72,682 313,307 622,908 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,305 5,073 14,173 12,668 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 56,342 $ 67,609 $ 299,134 $ 610,240 Basic Weighted average common shares outstanding 49,749 52,149 50,331 53,076 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.13 $ 1.30 $ 5.94 $ 11.50 Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding 50,641 53,217 51,275 54,077 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.11 $ 1.27 $ 5.83 $ 11.28 Common shares outstanding at end of period 49,364 51,813 49,364 51,813 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.75





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(In thousands)

February 28, May 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,324 $ 640,311 Receivables, less allowances of $1,447 and $608 at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively 856,656 639,964 Inventories: Raw materials 372,074 266,208 Work in process 284,817 183,413 Finished products 212,307 115,133 Total inventories 869,198 564,754 Income taxes receivable 2,755 1,958 Assets held for sale 33,533 51,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,513 69,049 Total current assets 1,896,979 1,967,992 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 303,422 233,126 Operating lease assets 98,034 35,101 Goodwill 407,318 351,056 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $90,433 and $80,513 at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively 304,187 240,387 Other assets 33,723 30,566 Property, plant and equipment: Land 51,081 21,744 Buildings and improvements 297,266 271,196 Machinery and equipment 1,179,426 1,046,065 Construction in progress 76,825 53,903 Total property, plant and equipment 1,604,598 1,392,908 Less: accumulated depreciation 910,101 877,891 Total property, plant and equipment, net 694,497 515,017 Total assets $ 3,738,160 $ 3,373,245 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 722,284 $ 567,392 Short-term borrowings 111,909 – Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 94,355 137,698 Dividends payable 16,003 16,536 Other accrued items 64,384 52,250 Current operating lease liabilities 12,630 9,947 Income taxes payable 4,854 3,620 Current maturities of long-term debt 277 458 Total current liabilities 1,026,696 787,901 Other liabilities 128,256 82,824 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 87,413 99,669 Long-term debt 700,739 710,031 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 86,565 27,374 Deferred income taxes, net 104,886 113,751 Total liabilities 2,134,555 1,821,550 Shareholders’ equity – controlling interest 1,451,366 1,398,193 Noncontrolling interests 152,239 153,502 Total equity 1,603,605 1,551,695 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,738,160 $ 3,373,245





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 58,647 $ 72,682 $ 313,307 $ 622,908 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,425 21,893 70,579 65,664 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 – 3,076 13,739 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 10,661 (30,129 ) 13,336 9,126 Bad debt expense (income) 382 (95 ) 896 (160 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (18,604 ) (13,288 ) (83,096 ) (15,437 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (628 ) 27,641 (13,830 ) 35,314 Stock-based compensation 4,408 4,727 11,959 14,437 Gains on investment in Nikola – (2,740 ) – (655,102 ) Charitable contribution of Nikola shares – – – 20,653 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (33,766 ) (32,105 ) (155,451 ) (110,719 ) Inventories 31,051 (96,836 ) (229,813 ) (6,591 ) Accounts payable 51,893 62,299 50,967 157,629 Accrued compensation and employee benefits (21,105 ) 10,779 (52,924 ) 48,591 Income taxes payable (14,422 ) (2,474 ) (1,487 ) 36,567 Other operating items, net (24,828 ) (13,098 ) (22,245 ) (2,547 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 74,190 9,256 (94,726 ) 234,072 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (23,645 ) (16,377 ) (71,804 ) (65,321 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (269,511 ) (129,743 ) (377,261 ) (129,818 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,083 (985 ) 35,904 20,595 Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares – 146,590 – 634,449 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (289,073 ) (515 ) (413,161 ) 459,905 Financing activities: Net proceeds from short-term borrowings, net of issuance costs 105,638 – 105,638 – Principal payments on long-term obligations (152 ) (99 ) (554 ) (292 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 269 565 (6,516 ) 1,709 Payments to noncontrolling interests (3,360 ) (7,250 ) (15,436 ) (7,810 ) Repurchase of common shares (54,255 ) (52,367 ) (127,842 ) (145,250 ) Dividends paid (14,127 ) (13,215 ) (43,390 ) (40,027 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 34,013 (72,366 ) (88,100 ) (191,670 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (180,870 ) (63,625 ) (595,987 ) 502,307 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 225,194 713,130 640,311 147,198 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,324 $ 649,505 $ 44,324 $ 649,505





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume and per share amounts)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents adjusted operating income and adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, which generally exclude impairment and restructuring charges as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations. Additionally, the Company presents adjusted earnings before interest and taxes attributable to controlling interest (“adjusted EBIT”) for purposes of evaluating segment performance. These represent non-GAAP financial measures and are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation because it believes that these measures provide additional perspective and, in some circumstances are more closely correlated to, the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ 37,611 $ 77,330 $ 18,683 $ 56,342 $ 1.11 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 3,076 (449 ) 1,489 0.03 Restructuring and other income, net (504 ) (504 ) 136 (368 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP $ 40,183 $ 79,902 $ 18,996 $ 57,463 $ 1.13

Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ 49,772 $ 77,167 $ 4,485 $ 67,609 $ 1.27 Restructuring and other expense, net 28,212 28,212 (19,843 ) 8,372 0.16 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (781 ) (781 ) (755 ) (1,536 ) (0.03 ) Gain on investment in Nikola – (2,740 ) 575 (2,165 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP $ 77,203 $ 101,858 $ 24,508 $ 72,280 $ 1.36 Change $ (37,020 ) $ (21,956 ) $ (5,512 ) $ (14,817 ) $ (0.23 )

The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021.

Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ 263,873 $ 403,366 $ 90,059 $ 299,134 $ 5.83 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 3,076 (449 ) 1,489 0.03 Restructuring and other income, net (14,782 ) (14,782 ) 2,027 (6,728 ) (0.13 ) Non-GAAP $ 252,167 $ 391,660 $ 88,481 $ 293,895 $ 5.73





WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume and per share amounts)

(Continued)

Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per

Diluted

Share GAAP $ 57,015 $ 771,726 $ 148,818 $ 610,240 $ 11.28 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,739 13,739 (3,200 ) 10,539 0.19 Restructuring and other expense, net 37,656 37,656 (21,977 ) 15,423 0.29 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains 53,300 53,300 (11,785 ) 41,515 0.77 Gains on investment in Nikola – (655,102 ) 136,035 (519,067 ) (9.59 ) Non-GAAP $ 161,710 $ 221,319 $ 49,745 $ 158,650 $ 2.94 Change $ 90,457 $ 170,341 $ 38,736 $ 135,245 $ 2.79 1 Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interest.

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the periods presented, the following volume and sales information for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 has been provided along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to the most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit:

Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 Steel

Processing Consumer

Products Building

Products Sustainable

Energy

Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 998,590 20,297,372 2,786,560 144,108 – n/a Sales $ 1,052,562 $ 161,692 $ 132,944 $ 31,037 $ – $ 1,378,235 Operating income $ 2,690 $ 26,713 $ 9,631 $ (2,763 ) $ 1,340 $ 37,611 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 – – – – 3,076 Restructuring and other income, net 114 – (35 ) – (583 ) (504 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 5,880 26,713 9,596 (2,763 ) 757 40,183 Miscellaneous income, net (12 ) (39 ) (3 ) (38 ) 485 393 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 4,692 – 39,978 – 2,796 47,466 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 3,444 – – – – 3,444 Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes $ 7,116 $ 26,674 $ 49,571 $ (2,801 ) $ 4,038 $ 84,598

Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 Steel

Processing Consumer

Products Building

Products Sustainable

Energy

Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,014,873 17,659,834 2,805,408 207,698 10,530 n/a Sales $ 504,477 $ 115,071 $ 96,256 $ 32,103 $ 11,202 $ 759,109 Operating income (loss) $ 62,874 $ 14,726 $ 1,780 $ 89 $ (29,697 ) $ 49,772 Restructuring and other expense, net (42 ) – – – 28,254 28,212 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains – – – – (781 ) (781 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 62,832 14,726 1,780 89 (2,224 ) 77,203 Miscellaneous income, net (196 ) (132 ) 181 42 644 539 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 4,223 – 25,379 – 2,072 31,674 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 5,070 – – – – 5,070 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 61,789 $ 14,594 $ 27,340 $ 131 $ 492 $ 104,346 (1) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below. (2) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring (charges) gains of $(1,139) and $3 for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 Steel

Processing Consumer

Products Building

Products Sustainable

Energy

Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 3,128,466 60,384,101 8,237,296 429,785 – n/a Sales $ 2,813,214 $ 450,268 $ 368,813 $ 89,619 $ – $ 3,721,914 Operating income (loss) $ 182,243 $ 64,644 $ 20,071 $ (4,402 ) $ 1,317 $ 263,873 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 – – – – 3,076 Restructuring and other income, net (12,199 ) – (35 ) (143 ) (2,405 ) (14,782 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 173,120 64,644 20,036 (4,545 ) (1,088 ) 252,167 Miscellaneous income, net 35 169 141 (16 ) 1,734 2,063 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3) 22,864 – 132,865 – 4,871 160,600 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) 9,285 – – – – 9,285 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 186,734 $ 64,813 $ 153,042 $ (4,561 ) $ 5,517 $ 405,545

Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 2,967,296 53,138,211 7,792,019 644,895 32,157 n/a Sales $ 1,404,220 $ 366,205 $ 278,349 $ 93,982 $ 50,354 $ 2,193,110 Operating income (loss) $ 114,315 $ 55,557 $ 4,541 $ 912 $ (118,310 ) $ 57,015 Impairment of long-lived assets – 506 1,423 – 11,810 13,739 Restructuring and other income, net 1,804 120 – – 35,732 37,656 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains – – – – 53,300 53,300 Adjusted operating income (loss) 116,119 56,183 5,964 912 (17,468 ) 161,710 Miscellaneous income, net (244 ) (249 ) 89 194 1,576 1,366 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3) 7,393 – 70,622 – 2,924 80,939 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) 12,923 – – – – 12,923 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 110,345 $ 55,934 $ 76,675 $ 1,106 $ (12,968 ) $ 231,092 (3) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below (4) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring (charges) gains of $4,888 and $(255) for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The following tables outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented: