A would-be carjacker was shot Friday in Washington, D.C., when he pointed a gun at a U.S. Marshal assigned to protect the homes of U.S. Supreme Court Justices near the residence of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals were on-duty working a protective detail on the 2100 block of 11th Street NW around 1:15 a.m. when Kentrell Flowers, 18, exited a silver minivan and approached one of the unmarked Marshal’s vehicles, D.C. Metropolitan Police said in a criminal c

