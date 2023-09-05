Global Wound Cleanser Market is expected to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.2%, dominated by the advanced wound care segment.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Wound Cleanser Market is valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A growing number of people are developing chronic wounds including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers as a result of conditions like ageing populations, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. The need for wound cleansers is fueled by the fact that these wounds need to be effectively cleaned to encourage recovery.

Additionally, patients and healthcare professionals are becoming more and more aware of the need for good wound care. In order to remove debris, bacteria, and necrotic tissue from wounds and speed up healing, this includes the use of specialized wound cleaners. The need for wound cleaners is being driven by this understanding. Additionally, there have been substantial technological breakthroughs in the wound cleanser market, which has resulted in the creation of new products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global wound cleanser market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global wound cleanser market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global wound cleanser market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Wound Cleanser Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, advanced wound care represents a market share of 48%, followed by NPWT and biologics.

On the basis of end user, in 2022, the hospital segment held the largest proportion, at 45.2%. Due to an increase in bariatric operations, which call for the use of wound cleanser products to prevent surgical site infections, and an increase in surgical procedures as a result of inactive lifestyles, this market is expected to rise.

On the basis of region, with a share of 45.4% in the global wound cleanser market in 2022, North America dominated. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to increase at a significant rate.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.8 billion Growth Rate 4.2% Key Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Diabetes that Affects Wound Healing

Growing Occurrence of Burn Injury Companies Profiled 3M

Angelini Acraf S.p.A.

Integra LifeSciences

DermaRite Industries

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Hollister Incorporated

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Ltd

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global wound cleanser market include,

In July 2023, In India, Smith & Nephew introduced the REGENTEN Bio-inductive implant. The implant’s goal is to treat wounds by promoting the body’s natural healing process and promoting the development of tendon tissue.

In June 2023, Progressa+ Next Gen ICU Bed was introduced by Baxter International Inc. to help with meeting the demands for complex and critical care. It considers patients’ requirements for critical care, such as wound care.

In February 2023, the male catheter Luja was introduced by Coloplast Corporation to lower the risk of UTIs. It is intended to provide continence care, enabling growth in the worldwide wound care market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global wound cleanser market growth include 3M, Angelini Acraf S.p.A., Integra LifeSciences, DermaRite Industries, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Hollister Incorporated, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Ltd, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global wound cleanser market based on type, end user and region

Global Wound Cleanser Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Sprays Solutions Foams Others (Wipes)

Global Wound Cleanser Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Pharmacies and Clinics Homecare Settings

Global Wound Cleanser Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Wound Cleanser Market US Canada Latin America Wound Cleanser Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Wound Cleanser Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Wound Cleanser Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Wound Cleanser Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Wound Cleanser Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Wound Cleanser Report:

What will be the market value of the global wound cleanser market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global wound cleanser market?

What are the market drivers of the global wound cleanser market?

What are the key trends in the global wound cleanser market?

Which is the leading region in the global wound cleanser market?

What are the major companies operating in the global wound cleanser market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global wound cleanser market?

