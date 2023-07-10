Advancements in wound care research is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the wound irrigation systems market growth. Increasing awareness among patients & caregivers is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global wound irrigation systems market stood at US$ 269.8 million in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 419.1 million by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of wound irrigation systems market is increasing, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers.

The growing aging population, along with the increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity, has led to a higher number of individuals suffering from chronic wounds. Wound irrigation systems play a crucial role in the management of these wounds by providing effective cleansing and debridement, promoting the removal of necrotic tissue and bacteria, and stimulating the wound healing process. Increasing awareness among healthcare professional about the importance of wound care and infection prevention, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth.

Healthcare providers are recognizing the significance of thorough wound cleansing to prevent infection, minimize complications, and improve patient outcomes. Wound irrigation systems offer a standardized and efficient method of wound cleansing, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver optimal care to their patients. The market prospects have been driven by factors such as technological advancements in wound irrigation systems. Manufacturers are continuously developing innovative systems with improved features, such as adjustable pressure settings, temperature control, and integrated suction capabilities. The advancements enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of wound irrigation procedures, resulting in better patient outcomes.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of product type, the irrigation fluids segment is expected to fuel at a significant share, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growing emphasis on infection control.

By wound type, surgical wounds segment is anticipated to propel the segmental growth over the analysis period, owing to increasing number of surgical procedures, and increasing awareness of evidence-based wound care.

By end-user, hospitals segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including advanced wound care facilities, as well as availability of skilled healthcare professionals

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The global wound irrigation systems market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure & growing healthcare expenditure.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing incidence of acute wounds, and growing emphasis on infection control.

Advancements in wound care research, as well as increasing awareness among patients & caregivers, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the wound irrigation systems market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to growing prevalence of chronic wounds, and technological advancements in wound care in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as favorable healthcare policies & reimbursement scenarios.

Increasing focus on patient-centric care, and presence of key market players in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global wound irrigation systems market are:

Stryker

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Baxter

Zimmer Biomet

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Schulke

Bionix

Cooper Surgical

Sanara MedTech

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Irrisept

Actimaris

Pulsecare medical

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the wound irrigation systems industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for wound irrigation systems. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In June 2021, Irrimax Corporation received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antimicrobial wound lavage solution, Irrisept, to be marketed in the United States. The regulatory approval signifies a significant milestone for the company and allows Irrimax to introduce the Irrisept product to the vast healthcare market in the country

received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its antimicrobial wound lavage solution, Irrisept, to be marketed in the United States. The regulatory approval signifies a significant milestone for the company and allows Irrimax to introduce the Irrisept product to the vast healthcare market in the country In June 2021, Sanara MedTech Inc. forged a strategic partnership with Pixalere Healthcare Inc. to enhance their collective wound and skin care strategy. Through this collaboration, Sanara MedTech Inc. will integrate its advanced wound care solutions with Pixalere’s cutting-edge technology, enabling virtual access to order fulfillment for wound care products and expert consultation from skilled wound and skin physicians/clinicians.

forged a strategic partnership with Pixalere Healthcare Inc. to enhance their collective wound and skin care strategy. Through this collaboration, Sanara MedTech Inc. will integrate its advanced wound care solutions with Pixalere’s cutting-edge technology, enabling virtual access to order fulfillment for wound care products and expert consultation from skilled wound and skin physicians/clinicians. In May 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company unveiled the BD Surgiphor Sterile Wound Irrigation System, an innovative and unique solution designed to simplify wound irrigation. The system features a ready-to-use aqueous povidone-iodine (PVP-I) irrigation solution that effectively assists in the mechanical breakdown and removal of wound debris.

Global Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Irrigation fluids

Antiseptics

Topical Antibiotics

Wetting Agents

Others

Wound Type

Burns

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

