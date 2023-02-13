Market Study on Wound Sprays: Antiseptics Account for Bulk of Product Sales

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Wound Sprays Market was valued at US$ 454.5 million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Wound Sprays Market is expected to reach US$ 728.9 million by the end of 2032.

Wound sprays are usually used to treat chronic wounds. These are a form of nebulized drugs that are sprayed onto a wound’s surface. The active ingredients in these sprays help reduce swelling and itching and promote healing. They also have antimicrobial properties that help prevent wound infections, making them popular among patients suffering from chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers or venous leg ulcers, etc.

The trend toward self-medication is a major factor that is leading to more market opportunities in this category. As medical costs continue to rise, people are opting to treat minor wounds and injuries themselves, leading to the growing demand for products that speed the healing process at home. Changes in wound care practices in facilities and ambulatory care centers will also improve the prospects of traditional wound care product manufacturers.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33306

Additionally, a greater emphasis on healthcare outreach programs to complement advanced wound care facilities with the use of strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, FDA approvals, and reimbursements such as Medicaid will stimulate market expansion. With a COVID-19 infection, the condition of patients with diabetic foot ulcers can worsen due to impaired vascularity. Wound sprays would see an increasing demand worldwide due to the impact of COVID-19 on patients with chronic and acute wounds.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2021, antiseptics accounted for 45.2% market value share owing to their properties of providing temporary pain relief and preventing infection in minor cuts, scrapes, etc.

Due to increasing demand for environmentally sustainable materials for designing personal protective equipment, the chronic wounds segment dominated with 49.4% market share in 2021.

Non-aerosol is the leading delivery system and held for 60.2% market share in 2021.

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment with a market share of 37.2% in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market with a share of 37.5% in 2021.

“Rising incidence of chronic diseases and surgical site infections is expected to drive the usage of wound sprays across the world,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33306

Market Competition

Smith and Nephew

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Angelini Pharma Inc.

3M Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

B. Braun

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Ecolab

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

PSK Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

The wound sprays market is fragmented and there are several local, emerging, and established players within the market sphere. Major players have launched promotional activities to introduce innovative products in the market.

In March 2021, Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., an Israeli company, developed a medical device that covers burns and other wounds with nanomaterials that resemble human tissues and then peel off once the skin underneath is completely recovered.

In September 2021, a student at IIT Bombay, Saiprasad Proyarekar, developed a skin spray gun that cures open skin wounds in less than half the time taken by conventional procedures. This low-cost breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the way acid assaults and accident injuries are treated.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wound sprays market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2021 and projections for the period from 2022 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33306

The research study is

based on product (wetting agents, antiseptics, moisturizers, others),

(wetting agents, antiseptics, moisturizers, others), based on wound type (acute wounds, chronic wounds, burns),

(acute wounds, chronic wounds, burns), based on delivery system (aerosols, non-aerosols),

(aerosols, non-aerosols), based on end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care settings),

(hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care settings), based on across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the wound sprays market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Transforming Growth Factor Market

Medical Wellness Market

Glucose Analysis Tubes Market

Autogenous Vaccine For Aquaculture Market

Bone Mineral Densitometry (BMD) Market

Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market

Antibodies Contract Manufacturing Market

Balloon Infusers Market

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com