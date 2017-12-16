Wounded North Korean defector transferred to South Korean military hospital

SEOUL (Reuters) – A North Korean soldier who suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash across the border to South Korea has been transferred to a military hospital, a South Korean intelligence official said on Saturday.
