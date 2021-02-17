Breaking News
WOWITEL Announces Major Overhaul and Is Set to Introduce Safe, Secure and Affordable Full Feature International Communications Service Offering

The New WOWITEL app will be Secure, and Independent, for International Price Performance and Peace of Mind with International Service Contracts for Customers in Hand

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (OTC:WWII) wowitel.com announced today that after a long development period it will be launching its next generation of services.

The Company added that the services will be launched globally in multiple major markets in need of secure and economical service offerings beyond basic voice.

The services will now include voice, and browser streaming, feature rich texting and multimedia messaging all with international connectivity at a flat monthly cost on an unlimited data or access basis.

WOWITEL uses proprietary “operable anywhere” technology protected by international law and treaties in terms of intellectual property (“TRIPS”).

The overarching goal is to assist in thoughtful global efforts of net neutrality to provide affordable access often limited by geographic and socio-economic demographic circumstances.

Most consumers are now not only aware of but concerned about the fact that many popular services provided by big tech compromise user data. These “so called free services” were monitoring and selling consumers personal data as a business model.

A company spokesperson explained that due to the recent changes in events and level of interest by international distribution is at an all-time high. “Last summer we finalized an agreement with a distribution company that not only has a large presence in this vertical sector, but they have also received an influx of customers wishing to switch their services”.

In order to make sure the initial launch is glitch free our testing team has taken great lengths. We additionally will be filing updated disclosure statements and financials with OTC markets. 

We couldn’t be at a more appropriate place in time to deliver the global community high quality paid for services, that protects our customers privacy. 

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

www.wowitel.com
Chairman World of Wireless International Telecom, Inc. (WOWITEL)
[email protected] 

