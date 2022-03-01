Breaking News
Wowza Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

SOC 2 Compliance Demonstrates the Company’s Adherence to Rigorous Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Standards for Protecting Customers’ Data

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wowza Media Systems, the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery worldwide, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II audit of industry-standard security controls with zero exceptions. The certification formalizes Wowza’s commitment to ensuring the data protection best practices required for their customers’ success.

SOC 2 Type II certification illustrates that Wowza underwent an independent, multi-month review by an independent auditor and was found to be executing the proper controls for maintaining security and demonstrating trustworthiness. An official report from this audit is now available to Wowza customers and prospects.

“The robust number of controls in Wowza’s SOC 2 report covers technical workflows from a software development and an infrastructure standpoint, as well as the policies and procedures Wowza employees are committed to,” said Elizabeth Koehler, CISSP and manager of security and compliance at Wowza. “These responsibilities exhibit a companywide focus on security that spreads to both a department and individual level.”

Beyond just outlining Wowza’s dedication to being a reliable and trusted partner for customers, the certification also enables the company to actively assess potential threats and prepare for future scenarios.

“SOC 2 Type II compliance is one of the many ways we’re continuously improving our security posture at Wowza,” said Dave Stubenvoll, co-founder and CEO of Wowza. “Our commitment to being the partner that organizations scale with means combining best-in-class technology with the security and reliability today’s businesses require. Customers can rest easy knowing that their data is safe with us, and that we approach everything we do with their success in mind.”

Anyone interested in reviewing Wowza’s SOC 2 Type II audit report is encouraged to request a copy by contacting security@wowza.com.

About Wowza Media Systems 
Wowza is the market leader in providing mission-critical video streaming solutions that enable customers to reliably deliver content to any device, anywhere, at any scale. Wowza has powered video for more than 35,000 organizations across end markets globally including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, education and healthcare, among others. Wowza’s products and services solve some of the most challenging aspects of video streaming for its customers, enabling seamless experiences. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit www.wowza.com

