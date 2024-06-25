Wowza Streaming Engine now compatible with Amazon EC2 VT1 instances

DENVER, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wowza, a worldwide leader in live and on-demand video streaming, is excited to announce the latest in their efforts to promote efficient, high-quality transcoding for live and interactive video needs. Wowza Streaming Engine, their highly flexible, on-prem video streaming solution, is now compatible with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) VT1 instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and available in AWS Marketplace, a move that will redouble Wowza’s ongoing efforts to promote faster and greener streams.

Wowza announced their collaboration with AMD in 2023 involving Wowza Streaming Engine and AMD’s Xilinx Alveo U30 accelerator card, resulting in highly efficient transcoding for low-latency and large-scale video streams. That same card now powers Amazon EC2 VT1 instances, which are designed to accelerate real time video transcoding and deliver low-cost transcoding for live video streams. Now Wowza Streaming Engine is compatible with these Amazon EC2 VT1 instances.

“Collaboration powers innovation,” says Dave Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza. “What we’re seeing here is next level streaming technology resulting from the combined efforts of major industry players, namely AWS, AMD, and Wowza.”

Efficiency is paramount for many organizations looking to process large volumes of streams. Reduced server load can lead to lower carbon footprints and lower costs for companies that need scalability on a budget. It can also increase stream reliability as servers are at a lower risk of being overloaded. Finally, even organizations that already operate at high demand need to consider how that demand might continue to grow.

While these needs come as no surprise, Wowza is uniquely effective in addressing them by working with AMD and AWS. Through high-density transcoding, customers that embrace this trifold solution will enjoy scalable low-latency streams without sacrificing quality. They can save costs not only through reduced server demands, but also thanks to the price performance offered by Amazon EC2 VT1 instances. Reduced costs and increased scalability will continue to serve these organizations as their needs evolve.

“Organizations with high processing demands are feeling the pressure relative to sustainability – not only when it comes to the environment, but also when it comes to the sustainability of their infrastructure as their transcoding needs increase over time,” says Ashique Anwar, Chief Product Officer at Wowza. “With Wowza Streaming Engine and the Alveo U30 on Amazon EC2 VT1, we can take a lot of that pressure off via better performance, healthier CPU usage, and considerable cost savings.”

The availability of Wowza Streaming Engine on Amazon EC2 VT1 instances offers businesses an efficient, cost-effective solution for handling high-density video transcoding workloads. With these enhanced performance, scalability, and integration capabilities, companies can now deliver superior video experiences to their audiences, meeting the ever-growing demands of modern video streaming applications.

Learn more about Wowza Streaming Engine on Amazon EC2 VT1 instances at the AWS Marketplace.

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza’s video-on-demand and live-streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.

