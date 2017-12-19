WPFH Announces 4,000 Slot Machine Roll-Out, Cryptocurrency Mining and New Chairman

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), a leading developer and operator of online and event-based social gaming platforms and brands, announces today that it has signed an international slot machine gaming partnership, is launching a new line of business in cryptocurrency mining, and has appointed a new Chairman.

 WPFH has partnered with South Pacific Interactive Ltd. (“SPI”) to form a Nevada-based subsidiary, which will be majority owned and under the operational control of WPFH. Under the new subsidiary, WPFH has secured a gaming and slot machine distribution arrangement which includes distribution to 400 land-based casinos and 90 Indian Tribes in the U.S.  WPFH, through its subsidiary, will initially roll-out at least 4,000 slot machines in 2018. 

 WPFH is launching a new division which will allow for the integration and use of digital currency with its existing and future technologies and applications. Initially, WPFH is developing and exploring cryptocurrency mining opportunities and wallet apps specifically geared toward social gaming projects and its users.  WPFH will seek to integrate blockchain mining into its social games, casino games, and applications that WPFH players are already or will be using. By introducing a cryptocurrency-friendly wallet app, WPFH is seeking to make it easier for its users to provide payment in the currency that best fits their needs and desires.

 WPFH is also exploring methods and ways to integrate and monetize (directly and indirectly) non-gaming related apps into its portfolio. WPFH hopes to expand its user database and create new marketing opportunities to promote its social gaming apps to these platforms.

 WPFH also announces that Travis Kasper, Esq. has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board.  Mr. Kasper brings a wealth of experience in international and corporate areas while also bringing a technological and creative perspective. Prior to being a lawyer, he worked in the world of film and television and “cut his tech teeth” while working with various special FX companies. He brings a sophisticated perspective that seeks to push the boundaries of the company and technology.

 “This is an exciting time for WPFH. We are in exciting and interesting times in the world of social and casino gaming.  WPFH is poised to take advantage of all these new opportunities like cryptocurrencies, the expansion of access to online gambling and cultivating the untapped market that is the millennial generation,” says Travis Kasper, Chairman of WPFH.  

World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and operator of online and event based social gaming platforms and brands. The company is currently in the final stages of launching its two-core celebrity driven social gaming brands for online poker and casino gaming. The company does not offer any games or gaming opportunities for cash in the United States and is not licensed as a gaming operator in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

