WRAP Appoints Law Enforcement Industry Veteran Mario Knapp as Vice President of Training

Knapp leads subject matter experts in guiding Wrap Reality’s comprehensive training platform

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Mario Knapp as its Vice President of Training. Knapp will be instrumental in leading the Company’s Wrap Training Academy and its network of BolaWrap and Wrap Reality instructors in the US and worldwide. Knapp and WRAP’s instructors are critical to the growth and adoption of Wrap Reality’s training scenarios, which encompass all tools available for law enforcement to use throughout their careers.

Knapp will take the helm at a time when Wrap Training Academy has experienced significant growth due to increased demand for its remote restraint solution to assist law enforcement in controlling high crises and encounters safely and effectively. WRAP has 55 Master Instructors who have certified more than 3000 BolaWrap instructors across 870 agencies.

“Mario’s experience and training background will continue to build and advance the academy as we evolve domestically and internationally,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “Mario’s record of success exemplifies prudence and dedication in both operational command and managerial positions. His key expertise in the development and direction of policies, guidelines, and programs, and operational performance of training, use of force and de-escalation makes him the perfect fit for WRAP as we expand our footprint.”

“Having served as a law enforcement officer for almost three decades and as a BolaWrap Master Instructor myself for two years, I recognize the need for education and training to support the explosive growth of the BolaWrap and the Wrap Reality full immersive training program,” said Mario Knapp, Vice President of Training at WRAP. “Private and public security agencies are recognizing WRAP as a leader in innovative safety technologies, and I am honored to be able to spearhead our revolutionary training platform to serve officers and other law enforcement officers around the world.”

Knapp is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD). His last official assignment was to MDPD’s Special Patrol Bureau, where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section (Special Response Team, Bomb Squad, K-9 unit, Incident Management Team), the Police Operations Section (General Investigations Unit, Uniform Patrol, Transit Unit), and the Special Events and Planning Section (Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol Unit, Motors Unit, Underwater Recovery Unit).

Knapp served as Captain of the Miami-Dade Police Training Bureau where he supervised and oversaw all in-service and advanced departmental training matters to include tactical and force-related training programs within the department. Knapp headed the department’s TASER Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) and Defensive Tactics and Firearms programs and is a certified Defensive Tactics Instructor, Firearms and Sub-machine gun Instructor, Rappel-Master Instructor and Close Quarter Battle Instructor. Knapp also previously served as a Senior Master Instructor and Training Advisory Board member for Axon.

Knapp is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a national police research and policy organization, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management from the Union Institute and University.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

