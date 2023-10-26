New package unveiled to ease civil unrest as departments around the world demand innovative technology

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the launch of its Protest Riot Pack (PRP) by popular demand from law enforcement agencies. Designed to empower law enforcement agencies and keep cities safe, this solution is designed to revolutionize public safety strategies. Additionally, Wrap is developing a new training scenario for its Wrap RealityTM virtual training platform that will provide the necessary situational training to support law enforcement and the community.

Police departments have expressed a growing need to enhance traditional crowd management and de-escalation methods. Wrap’s introduction of the PRP solution underscores its recognition of the shifting challenges that law enforcement professionals face. This launch further solidifies Wrap’s dedication to promoting both compassionate and pragmatic solutions.

“We believe in a world where civil discourse and peaceful protests can be facilitated safely,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “BolaWrap® has been called upon to help provide a safe, no-harm alternative to traditional crowd control tactics. By deploying BolaWrap®, officers can remotely restrain individuals in a safe manner during intense situations. Our customers have asked for an easy-to-grab solution utilizing BolaWrap® as the go-to tool for assisting in civil disturbance calls, including protests and riots. Wrap is committed to public safety and providing solutions that serve the community and law enforcement with no-harm approaches to even the most difficult situations. Our new PRP solution empowers law enforcement and enhances public safety for all citizens.”

Key features of the PRP solution include:

BolaWrap ® 150 Remote Restraint Device: BolaWrap deploys a 7.5 foot Kevlar tether to safely restrain an individual at a safe distance without causing harm, preventing the need for physical confrontation and mitigating the risk of injury to all involved.

Four BolaWrap ® Cassettes

A “Go Pouch”: PRP pouch enables the carry of the BolaWrap® 150 device and four cassettes in a convenient easy-to-grab solution that has multiple carry options including sturdy attachment to armored vests.

Set to launch in Q1 of 2024, Wrap will additionally add a new protest scenario to its Wrap RealityTM platform, enabling existing and new Wrap RealityTM customers to train officers in how to best deal with tense crowd-control encounters. Wrap RealityTM immerses law enforcement in lifelike experiences to help familiarize officers with various scenarios, decisions and outcomes.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in Wrap’s goal of creating safer communities through innovative and non-lethal solutions.

For more information, please visit wrap.com/riotpack.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships. Driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes. Saving lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes. Building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap RealityTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

