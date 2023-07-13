TEMPE, Ariz., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies, applauds the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for its remarkable achievements in deploying the company’s BolaWrap solution. Since the launch of its BolaWrap program in July 2021, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its deployment on three separate occasions, driven by the outstanding results and positive outcomes experienced by officers, particularly in encounters involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Amid the ongoing mental health crisis in the United States, BolaWrap is a groundbreaking remote restraint tool that offers law enforcement agencies a safe and effective alternative to traditional use-of-force methods. The company’s proprietary technology allows deputies to safely restrain individuals without causing significant harm or escalating the situation. By deploying a lightweight Kevlar® tether, BolaWrap can rapidly and securely immobilize an individual’s legs, effectively minimizing the potential for injury to both law enforcement and the individual involved. Nationwide, over 55% of reported BolaWrap deployments were used in situations involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing public safety while prioritizing the welfare of community members. By integrating BolaWrap into their operations, deputies have successfully de-escalated potentially volatile situations and effectively brought individuals into custody without resorting to excessive force.

Master Deputy and BolaWrap Master Instructor David Hoffman of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated, “A successful use of BolaWrap occurs whenever a deputy can place an individual into either custodial arrest or protective custody as a result of its deployment. If the BolaWrap deployment, either alone or in combination with other tools or tactics, results in getting the inidividual restrained without injury or additional force, it can be seen as successful.”

Wrap Technologies acknowledges the dedication and progressive mindset of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, as their ongoing expansion of the BolaWrap program demonstrates their commitment to the safety and well-being of both officers and the public they serve. The positive experiences and outcomes in Hillsborough County continue to underscore BolaWrap’s potential to revolutionize law enforcement practices worldwide.

“We are immensely proud to witness the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office harness the power of BolaWrap to address challenging situations involving individuals in mental crisis,” said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “In May of this year, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office increased their stock of Bolawrap by 22%. The dedication and success displayed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are a testament to the effectiveness and versatility of BolaWrap in promoting a safer and more compassionate approach to law enforcement.”

Wrap Technologies remains committed to supporting law enforcement agencies worldwide by providing innovative solutions like BolaWrap that reduce the need for unnecessary force, enhance officer safety, and build trust within communities.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships and delivers positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

