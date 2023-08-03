TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two new immersive virtual reality training scenarios for its advanced law enforcement training platform, Wrap Reality. The addition of these cutting-edge scenarios demonstrates Wrap’s steadfast commitment to transforming law enforcement training methodologies and providing exceptional learning experiences for officers.

The Wrap Reality virtual reality law enforcement training platform has gained significant traction within the law enforcement community, empowering officers to enhance their skills and effectively address the complex public safety challenges of today’s world. The latest scenarios have been meticulously developed to offer officers a diverse array of training experiences, focusing on communication, critical thinking, and objective-based investigations.

Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies, stated, “We are dedicated to developing realistic and pertinent scenarios that prepare officers for today’s multifaceted public safety challenges. A considerable number of scenarios address non-violent situations emphasizing verbal communication skills and critical investigative techniques. We also provide officers with opportunities to hone their decision-making skills around the use of force. Officers have several options, including BolaWrap®, a remote restraint device that has been adopted by over 1,000 agencies domestically and in more than 60 countries worldwide.”

The first of the new objective-based scenarios center around the importance of approaching investigations with an unbiased perspective. In this scenario, officers encounter an unhoused individual accused of criminal behavior, but through unbiased listening and critical fact-finding, they discover that the individual is, in fact, the victim of a crime perpetrated by the accusers themselves. Chief Henry A. King Jr. of Edenton Police Department explains, “Law enforcement’s goal has always been to help enhance their relationship with their community. Leaders must ensure policing that provides positive engagement. Making sure officers know their implicit biases will help achieve this goal. Wrap Reality’s virtual reality training platform is a game changer for police departments.”

The second scenario allows officers to practice deploying the BolaWrap device, a state-of-the-art remote restraint tool that deploys a 7.5-foot Kevlar® tethered cord from a safe distance of 10-25 feet. With its widespread adoption by law enforcement agencies globally, honing their skills with the BolaWrap device will ensure officers are equipped to handle a variety of non-lethal situations with precision and safety.

Innovation remains at the heart of Wrap Technologies’ mission, as Mullins hinted at more scenarios to come. “We will relentlessly develop realistic, relevant scenarios for our Wrap Reality virtual training platform that enable officers to remain at the forefront of their field, enhancing public safety and yielding better outcomes for the communities they serve. You will see more in the very near future.”

Wrap Technologies aims to help agencies cultivate a culture of continuous learning, fostering exceptional competence and unwavering preparedness among law enforcement professionals. The company’s commitment to revolutionizing law enforcement training methodologies through immersive virtual reality experiences continues to contribute to safer communities and better-equipped officers worldwide.

For more information about Wrap’s Wrap Reality virtual reality training solution, please visit wrap.com/reality.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships and delivers positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 900 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

800.583.2652

ir@wrap.com

Media Relations Contact:

Leigh Anne Arnold

5W Public Relations

646.588.6165

wrap@5wpr.com