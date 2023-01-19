TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, has been invited to present at Lake Street’s Take Aim Conference, which is being held virtually on January 25-26, 2023.

WRAP’s management is scheduled to host one-on-one calls and a group call with investors on January 26, 2023.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com.

About the Conference

The Take Aim Conference is a two-day shooting sports and public safety event created with the goal of highlighting compelling investment opportunities in the consumer space. Institutional investors will have the opportunity to interact with executives from seven publicly traded companies. This invitation-only event will be attended by top institutional investors. For more information contact your Lake Street representative or call (612) 326-1305.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/

About WRAP

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers non-pain policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel worldwide. Wrap is leading the movement for safer policing by equipping officers with non-pain compliance tools and immersive training for the modern world. The Company’s solutions, products, and services include the BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and WRAP Reality.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without pain, injury, or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. Through its growing availability of real-life scenarios, WRAP Reality covers all facets of law enforcement training from verbal commands to tactical use-of-force.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, WRAP and WRAP Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses.

