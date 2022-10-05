Wrapify Announces Driver Marketplace to Provide Additional Value to Brands and Drivers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

New in-app marketplace aims to connect brands to a countrywide network of gig workers who want to earn, save, and spend money wisely.

Introducing the Wrapify Driver Marketplace

Access a network of 400,000+ rideshare and delivery drivers nationwide
San Diego, CA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrapify, drivers of innovation in out-of-home advertising, today launches the Driver Marketplace to connect brands with one of their key demographics – rideshare and delivery drivers. The Driver Marketplace, now available in the Wrapify mobile app, is a nationally scalable channel that will provide brands with additional ways to drive value to 400,000+ gig workers by connecting them with more ways to save and earn money.

“Wrapify has created a solid driver network over the last seven years, allowing us to build and scale this product nationwide,” said James Heller, Co-founder, and CEO of Wrapify, “We feel confident that this product will help the right brands reach their target audience, while also accomplishing our mission to support the gig economy.”

Driver Marketplace Launch Partners

As part of the Driver Marketplace launch, Wrapify has also announced that it will partner with companies like Solo, Remitly, and GoShare. These companies will use Wrapify’s Driver Marketplace to offer drivers a discount on their memberships and subscriptions.

“We’re excited to be one of the first partners to leverage this gig work marketplace. Our aligned missions and Wrapify’s expansive network of drivers is an opportunity for Solo to rapidly bring our unique pay guarantee to more workers.” Bryce Bennett, CEO & Founder at Solo shares. 

“We look forward to this opportunity to work with the Wrapify team to launch their this Marketplace and create new money-making opportunities for delivery professionals,” adds Shaun Savage, Co-founder & CEO, GoShare.

Wrapify’s Win/Win Opportunity

Wrapify aims to connect brands to a countrywide network of gig workers who want to earn, save, and spend money wisely. The Driver Marketplace is open to any brands that wish to provide ways gig drivers can earn additional income or save money, with offers exclusive to Wrapify’s network. Brands can use the platform to provide potential new customers with discount codes, free trials, or even new job opportunities. 

With the Driver Marketplace, marketers will create customized promotions for their target audience, displayed directly in the Wrapify mobile app, and commit to marketplace offers that enable gig drivers to earn extra cash or obtain exclusive offers.

Wrapify offers three listing opportunities for both national and regional campaigns. For more details, visit https://wrapify.com/driver-marketplace. 

About Wrapify

Wrapify helps brands create great advertising that also does good, by placing ad spend back into the gig economy. Founded in 2015, Wrapify has deployed over 500,000+ Uber, Lyft, and other delivery drivers for nationwide brand campaigns. They connect offline and online advertising channels that drive measurable results while putting cash back into drivers’ pockets. Learn more at www.wrapify.com. 

CONTACT: Valerie Carboni
Wrapify
619-859-6100
vcarboni@wrapify.com

