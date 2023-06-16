Broadcast live on Wreaths Radio, this free, public event will include a visit from the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and ARLINGTON, Va, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, nonprofits Wreaths Across America (WAA), and the Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation (MWM) announce they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday, July 9, 2023, to solidify a partnership between the two like-minded missions which are dedicated to honoring our nation’s servicemembers, past and present, and sharing their stories of service. The signing will take place as part of a joint ‘Giving in July’ event to be held at the Military Women’s Memorial, the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery.

This free, public event will take place in the Memorial’s education center from 11am – 5pm ET, on Sunday, July 9. There are several exciting things happening at this all-day event, including:

Giving in July Opportunities. Learn more about Giving in July and ways you can “Do Good Twice” by supporting a registered WAA Sponsorship Group like MWM. By visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0827p and sponsoring a $17 veteran’s wreath, the MWM Foundation earns $5 back for each sponsored wreath – funds which support the Memorial throughout the year.

WAA’s Mobile Education Exhibit Tours. Tours aboard this onsite, rolling interactive museum highlight and share WAA’s mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. The Mobile Exhibition also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ center for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Dog Tag Remembrance Tree Program. Guests can make a replica dog tag to be hung at WAA's 10-acre Military Women's Grove in honor or remembrance of a servicewoman. The grove, located in Maine, is where the balsam tips are harvested to make the veterans' wreaths placed on servicemembers' graves on National Wreaths Across America Day. Dog tags will initially be displayed at the Military Women's Memorial Education Center throughout the month of July.

Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting LIVE throughout the day, sharing stories of service and success!

In speaking about the partnership, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson, president of the Military Women’s Memorial Foundation, said, “We at the Military Women’s Memorial Foundation are especially pleased to formalize our partnership with Wreaths Across America. Joining forces in support of our common goal – to honor and tell the stories of America’s military – is a force multiplier. We’re excited to move forward with the Wreaths Across America team on a variety of initiatives that spotlight the extraordinary service of America’s military.”

“The Military Women’s Memorial Foundation has long been an important partner of WAA because like us, they work tirelessly to ensure the stories of our nation’s veterans are being told,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “Through this formal partnership, we will work even more closely to ensure these stories are captured and shared to help teach young people about the opportunities available to them through service.”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at over 3,700 participating locations nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery. To sponsor a veteran’s wreath and support the mission of the Military Women’s Memorial Foundation at the same time, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0827p.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About the Military Women’s Memorial

The Women In Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, built and now operates and maintains America’s only major national memorial and historical repository to document and tell the story of women’s service to the nation. Located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the memorial features an education center, a one-of-a-kind interactive database of women’s records of service, exhibitions, a world-class collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to women’s service, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Donate to this Charity Navigator, 4 Star Organization and join the National Registration Campaign to help capture and preserve the stories of servicewomen, past and present.

Find out more about us at www.womensmemorial.org or by following us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. #HERstory #appreSHEation

