Columbia Falls, Maine, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces new, back-to-school curriculum as part of its year-round TEACH program. The free, downloadable, standards-based lesson plans include resources for all grade levels.

The K-12 curriculum includes new lesson plans for Constitution Day and lessons focused on the Navajo Code Talkers and Patriot Day. The free, downloadable plans ensure stories of service, sacrifice and valor are passed down to future generations while building good character and self-worth through service to others. Lesson plans and other educational resources are standards-based and created for teachers, parents and anyone educating young people.

Throughout the year, the WAA TEACH program provides educational opportunities for people nationwide to engage with veterans in their communities. Schools, school-related clubs, and other organizations can fundraise through the Group Sponsorship Program. In 2022 generous supporters made it possible for WAA to launch a K-12 curriculum aligned with the National Council on Social Studies and state Common Core standards. WAA is also conducting its 2023 Youth Service Project, where young people are encouraged to execute a community service project. The service projects must be completed by Veterans Day, November 11, 2023.

“Teaching the next generation the value of freedom is an important component of our mission, as is fostering good character,” said Cindy Tatum, WAA TEACH Curriculum Developer and Gold Star Mother. “Whether they are a teacher with many years of experience or a first-year teacher, we appreciate the educators who work to inspire future generations of Americans to be the best version of themselves they can be. We hope this curriculum helps teachers plan their year and engage our most precious resource – our children!”

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

