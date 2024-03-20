The nonprofit unveils an enhanced program called “Truckloads of Remembrance” while attending the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me., and LOUISVILLE, Ky, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, as part of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly relaunches its virtual convoy program, “Truckloads of Remembrance,” for 2024.

With the participation of 36 state trucking associations in its inaugural year, the 2023 virtual convoy facilitated the sponsorship of 7,129 veterans’ wreaths – nearly two full trailer loads – for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day. WAA looks forward to the growth of the state association program in 2024 and will continue to raise awareness and support the mission across the states. This year, WAA aims to expand this impactful initiative – renamed “Truckload of Remembrance” – and invites all national transportation associations and other industry nonprofits to join in support of honoring servicemembers with sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Through Truckloads of Remembrance, WAA seeks to fill a virtual tractor-trailer load of sponsored veterans’ wreaths from each of the 50 states. Hometown heroes from every state are buried at Arlington, with more than 260,000 eligible markers for veterans’ wreaths to be placed – this is more than 260,000 servicemembers whose names will be said out loud and remembered as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each association or nonprofit registers through WAA as a Payback Sponsorship Group. For each $17 veteran’s wreath sponsorship made through this group, $5 will be returned to the nonprofit for their programs. Since 2007, Wreaths Across America has given back $25 million to various charities, veteran service organizations, youth groups and industry associations through its Sponsorship Group Program!

“By registering as a payback group, each organization can raise funds for their local programs while supporting the yearlong mission and honoring local heroes who were not laid to rest locally,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “I have long said that it would be disingenuous of us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor, and Teach if we do not support those giving back in their communities throughout the year.”

Courtney George, Director of Transportation and Industry Relations for Wreaths Across America, will deliver a presentation about Truckloads of Remembrance and how to get involved while at MATs on Saturday, March 23, at 1:30 PM. All are welcome to learn more!

About Wreaths Across America (WAA)

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

