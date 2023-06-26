‘Do Good Twice’ by supporting local Sponsorship Groups while sharing the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces the kickoff to its annual Giving in July campaign! For WAA, this is a month dedicated to celebrating local groups and individuals who participate in the organization’s $5 pay-back Sponsorship Group Program. Through this unique program supporters ‘Do Good Twice’ through each $17 sponsorship made. Not only will every sponsorship honor our nation’s servicemembers with the placement of a veteran’s wreath on National Wreaths Across America Day, but local nonprofits, civic groups and organizations will receive $5 back from each sponsorship made for their program or other efforts throughout the year.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has collaborated with hundreds of charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military all year long. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to give back to them through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths.

Through this national program, WAA has given back more than $20 million in local contributions over the last 15 years!

“I have long said, it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through “Giving in July” we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”

This year, more than 4,000 participating locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

