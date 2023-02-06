New programming added to the Wreaths Radio lineup is veteran-centric and aims to inform, educate, and entertain!

Columbia Falls, Maine, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 6, 2023 — Wreaths Across America Radio, is a full-time internet radio station that broadcasts a variety of music, news, and stories regarding American veterans, their families, and the ongoing community work of Wreaths Across America and its local volunteers. Today, Wreaths Across America Radio proudly announces entering into a content-sharing agreement with several exciting new program partners.

“With World Radio Day coming up on February 13, we thought there is no better time to announce these new veteran-centric partnerships,” Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcasting and Media Partnerships for Wreaths Across America. “The Wreaths Across America Radio lineup is constantly evolving as we are always looking for content that is relevant to veterans and military families, and in support of the mission of Wreaths Across America. As a Voice for America’s Veterans, we are open to talking to anyone who has a veterans-related show or podcast they’d like to share.”

The new programming will begin airing on Wreaths Across America Radio this week. Following are details about each program and when it will air on the station. You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

American Warrior Radio is a nationally syndicated program hosted by Ben Buehler-Garcia. The mission of the program is to educate and inform the public about service life through stories of our men and women in the military and those who support them. In addition, the show serves military families by discussing issues of importance to Veterans.

Oscar Mike Radio is hosted by United States Marine Corps Veteran Travis Partington. A 2021 Veteran Podcast Award Nominee, Oscar Mike Radio is a show for active-military service members, veterans, and non-veterans. The goal of the show is to meet and share ideas on supporting one another. Oscar Mike Radio can be heard Thursdays at 11 am and Sundays at 8 am (ET).

The Veterans Forward Show is hosted By Brian Cummings, a United States Air Force Veteran and Director of Veteran Services for nonprofit Veterans Forward. This radio show features guests talking about their personal experiences in the military, challenges faced by veterans, service members and their families and critical resources for help. You can hear The Veterans Forward show Fridays at 11 am and Sundays at 5 pm (ET).

Welcome Home Veterans Radio is hosted by Vietnam Veteran Joe Griffies. This program salutes those who have served and are still serving with a mix of conversation, information, and special guests. The “Welcome Home” Veterans radio show airs very Saturday from 2 to 4 PM ET on WWAC-AM in New Jersey and on Wreaths Across America Radio Thursdays at 9 pm (ET).

The Mental Health Warrior Podcast was originally a podcast by Clifford Bauman. This 34-year Army veteran is an internationally known motivational speaker. Mental Health Warrior podcast talks about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Mental Health and Suicide. As a survivor of an attempted suicide he realizes the importance of getting counseling and having a strong support structure. Reducing the stigma of asking for help one show at a time. Hear the show Fridays at 8 pm (ET) and Sunday at 10 pm (ET).

The Washington Tattoo Podcast is an exciting, newly formed international music and arts festival made up if veterans from premier military bands that perform at the state and royal level. The mission is to leverage the universal power of music and provide powerful and heartfelt experiences for veterans and their families. The show will have a particular focus on honor, service, belonging, pride, and community. The radio show runs Fridays at 6 pm ET and Sundays at 4 pm ET on Wreaths Across America Radio.

For more information about the yearlong mission of Wreaths Across America, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Your $17 sponsorship will support the program and place a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath on the headstone of an American hero on December 16, 2023, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.



About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

