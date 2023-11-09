Tune in to hear LIVE coverage of the week-long trip!

Columbia Falls, Maine, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans,” shares content relevant to our Gold Star and Blue Star families, military veterans, and their families, and Wreaths Across America’s millions of volunteers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For the second year in a row, Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to provide live, long-form coverage of the organization’s annual “Escort to Arlington” as it travels down the East Coast.

The station is grateful to have the support of Pilot Company and BCB Live, both companies are returning for a second year of coverage sponsorship. This year, Wreaths Across America Radio is also welcoming Stars and Stripes as a media partner. Stars and Stripes provides independent news and information to the United States military community and is a natural fit to partner with the station in its live coverage of the 2023 escort to Arlington.

The escort to Arlington, known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade, begins on Saturday, Dec. 9, and ends at Arlington National Cemetery the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16 – National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths Across America Radio will air each escort stop’s ceremony in full. The broadcast will include interviews with Gold Star and Blue Star families, veterans, military families, and other special guests, and coverage of the Wreaths Across America Annual Appreciation Dinner and Rally in Crystal City, Va., held the evening before National Wreaths Across America Day.

“Wreaths Across America Radio is honored to be supported by such great partners who make the coverage of the escort to Arlington possible,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships at Wreaths Across America. “Pilot Company is an invaluable supporter throughout the entire Wreaths Across America program year after year, and we are grateful to BCB Live for returning this year to help us with this effort. The addition of Stars and Stripes as a media partner allows us to provide better opportunities for Wreaths Across America Radio listeners to be a part of the week’s events as we continue to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 4,000 participating locations across the country on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. To find a location near you to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath for placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

In total, 259,000 sponsored veterans’ wreaths are needed to reach the goal of placing a wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery. To make a $17 sponsorship which supports the year-round missions and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero this year, or to register to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.



About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

Interviews are available with Wreaths Across America Radio and partners upon request.

Wreaths Across America Media Resources

