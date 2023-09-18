Farmersville, Texas, is the hometown of World War II hero Audie Murphy.

Columbia Falls, Maine and Farmersville, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wreaths Across America Radio is a full-time internet radio station that broadcasts a variety of music, news, and stories regarding American veterans, their families, and the ongoing community work of Wreaths Across America and its local volunteers. Now through National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16, 2023, Wreaths Across America Radio is the Official Radio Station of Farmersville, Texas, home to Audie Murphy. Farmersville Mayor Bryon Wiebold proclaimed on September 12, 2023.

Farmersville, Texas, is the hometown of World War II’s most decorated combat soldier, Audie Murphy. Murphy served in Africa and Europe, earning every medal of valor from the United States Army and honors from France and Belgium. At 19 years old, Murphy received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly holding off a company of German soldiers for more than an hour, eventually leading a successful counterattack. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full honors. Farmersville celebrates Murphy and veterans yearly during “Audie Murphy Day,” which includes a roll call of local veterans, military exhibits and a parade.

“Wreaths Across America embodies patriotism and American Pride,” said Bryon Wiebold, Mayor of Farmersville, Texas. “When Wreaths Across America Radio approached me about being the official radio station of Audie’s hometown through Wreaths Across America Day, it was an absolute yes. The patriotism, helpful information for our veterans, and how Wreaths Across America Radio honors our veterans make the station a great fit for us here in Farmersville.”

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be on Saturday, December 16, 2023. To find a location near you to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath for placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.



