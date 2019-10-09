Wright Medical Group N.V. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Central / 4:30 p.m. Eastern

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time to discuss the company’s operating results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2019. Operating results will be released at 3:05 p.m. Central Time that day.

The live dial-in number for the call is (844) 295-9436 (U.S.) / (574) 990-1040 (Outside U.S.). The participant passcode for the call is “Wright.” A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via Wright Medical’s corporate website at www.wright.com. The call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on November 6, 2019 through November 13, 2019. To hear this replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) / (404) 537-3406 (Outside U.S.) and enter code 7787266.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com .

