Breaking News
Home / Top News / Wright Medical Group N.V. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Wright Medical Group N.V. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Central / 4:30 p.m. Eastern

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time to discuss the company’s operating results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2019. Operating results will be released at 3:05 p.m. Central Time that day.

The live dial-in number for the call is (844) 295-9436 (U.S.) / (574) 990-1040 (Outside U.S.). The participant passcode for the call is “Wright.” A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via Wright Medical’s corporate website at www.wright.com. The call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on November 6, 2019 through November 13, 2019. To hear this replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) / (404) 537-3406 (Outside U.S.) and enter code 7787266.

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.wright.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

Investors & Media:

Julie D. Dewey
Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Wright Medical Group N.V.
(901) 290-5817
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.