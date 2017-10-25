Wright Medical Group N.V. to Present at Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) announced today that it will present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, UK.  Julie Tracy, chief communications officer, will present at 8:40 a.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on Wright’s corporate website at www.wright.com, under the “Investor Relations” link.  The audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be archived on this site under the “Investor Presentations” link following the conference.

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.wright.com.  The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products.  The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving quality of life for patients worldwide and is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremity (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremity (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics.  For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

Investors & Media: 

Julie D. Tracy                                                                                                          
Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Wright Medical Group N.V.
(901) 290-5817
[email protected]

