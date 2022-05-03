Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WSFS Associates and Their Families Volunteer Across the Region for Take Your Children to the Community Day

WSFS Associates and Their Families Volunteer Across the Region for Take Your Children to the Community Day

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Associates, their children and family members formed a group of more than 60 volunteers on April 28 across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region as part of “Take Your Children to the Community Day,” WSFS’ spin on the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

WSFS worked closely with nonprofit partners throughout the Bank’s footprint in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to hold events to give back to our local communities while teaching the next generations the value of helping others and the impact they can make.

Volunteer events were held at:

  • Delaware Humane Association (New Castle County, Del.)
  • Delaware Center for Horticulture (New Castle County, Del.)
  • Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (Sussex County, Del.)
  • Jewish Relief Agency (Philadelphia)
  • Lisa’s Army Ziplock Bag Campaign (Philadelphia)
  • Our Closet (Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pa.)
  • Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia)
  • Manna on Main Street (Montgomery County, Pa.)
  • UrbanPromise NJ (Camden County, N.J.)

“Our dedicated Associates are the gift that keeps on giving, leveraging their time, talent and resources to help make an impact in the community throughout the year,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “Take Your Children to the Community Day provides an excellent opportunity for Associates to get their families involved in the community and teach younger generations the importance of giving back. We look forward to this day each year as a chance to work with our nonprofits and make an impact in the areas where we live, work and play.”

“We want to thank WSFS’ volunteers for coming out to help clean up the historic Hattie Phelan Garden on the East Side of Wilmington,” said Marcia Stephenson, Delaware Center for Horticulture Director of Advancement. “Volunteers helped pick up trash, pull weeds, prune shrubs and rake leaves. WSFS volunteers have been working at this garden each spring for the last 5 years, and WSFS has also supported our Public Landscapes and Branches to Chances Program.”

“It was such a pleasure having WSFS join us both at our pop-up shop at Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral and at our warehouse to help out,” said Melanie London, Our Closet Program Director. “The WSFS team spent the day sorting clothing donations, organizing inventory, packing emergency clothing bags for delivery, and helping shoppers directly with obtaining the clothing they need. Our relationship with WSFS is truly meaningful. Not only do they share our commitment to helping those in need by supporting us financially, they join us to volunteer, making even more of an impact. We’re so grateful for this partnership!”

“On behalf of UrbanPromise I’d like to say thank you to the WSFS team that served at our campus,” said John Bahm, UrbanPromise Workgroup Manager. “The WSFS team came up big in the Butterfly Garden transformation to prepare the garden for the spring and summer seasons. Their effort is what epitomizes the true value and mission of UrbanPromise. We believe our efforts transform the lives of the children we support, just like the Butterfly Garden transforms the caterpillar into the butterfly. We cannot do this without the help, effort and love that our partners like WSFS provide!”

In addition to Take Your Children to the Community Day, WSFS Associates took part in Teach Children to Save Week from April 25-29, 2022, providing in-person and virtual financial literacy lessons to hundreds of elementary school students in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.  

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.