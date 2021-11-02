WSFS Bank Promotes Seven Associates to Senior Vice President Positions

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of seven Associates from business lines across the organization to Senior Vice President (SVP).

The following Associates have been promoted to Senior Vice President:

James Boston – SVP, Real Estate Services Director

– SVP, Real Estate Services Director Robin Marandola – SVP, Commercial Loan Operations Director

– SVP, Commercial Loan Operations Director Bernadette Powell – SVP, Fair and Responsible Banking Officer

– SVP, Fair and Responsible Banking Officer Theodore Quillen – SVP, Director of Wealth Investments

– SVP, Director of Wealth Investments Lisa Shaw – SVP, Director of Business Strategy

– SVP, Director of Business Strategy Norman Smith – SVP, Senior Credit Officer

– SVP, Senior Credit Officer Drew Walls – SVP, Business Banking Relationship Manager

“At WSFS, our Associates are not just part of our banking family,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We partner closely with each individual to build a career and encourage our Associates to continue to develop and challenge themselves to grow professionally. Each of these Associates has done that. We congratulate them on their promotion and look forward to their continued contributions to our Customers and communities.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

