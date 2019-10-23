WSFS Bank SBA Group Director Joins National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSFS Bank today announced that Candice Caruso, Vice President, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending, has joined the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), which provides a unified voice for over 800 banks, credit unions, and non-depository lenders who participate in 7(a) business loan programs backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

“In networking with members of the SBA lending community, it became clear that NAGGL’s offerings of continuous training and conferences, certifications, high-quality resources, and being on the front line of SBA/government relations is paramount to the success and long-term goals of the WSFS SBA loan programs,” Caruso said. “This membership will help us to enhance further and grow our already-robust government lending for the benefit of small business owners and entrepreneurs, and the local economies of the communities we serve.”

Caruso, who joined WSFS Bank in fall 2018 to lead the bank’s SBA lending program, is a longtime franchise finance executive and small business funding expert. Caruso and her team are committed to funding small business throughout the Delaware Valley complimented by a specialty lending initiative to fund franchisees nationwide. For Caruso, joining NAGGL means WSFS Bank’s government-guaranteed lenders and its service team will remain well informed and prepared for political changes and new rules that could impact how the bank provides SBA loans to Customers.

NAGGL is an association that aims to promote the 7(a) program. This program allows for the avocation and representation of small businesses in government legislation to receive stable or increased capital. NAGGL provides its members with education services and resources, like training and conferences, on small business lending creating a partnership aimed at understanding and succeeding in the world of 7(a) lending.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

